Apple Launches iPhone 17e in India with A19 Chip and MagSafe Charging

Apple has officially expanded its 2025 smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the iPhone 17e. Positioned as the most affordable model in the iPhone 17 lineup, the device brings several flagship-grade features into a relatively accessible price segment. Starting at Rs 64,900, it aims to offer a balanced mix of performance, durability, and modern connectivity without stepping into full Pro pricing territory.

What stands out immediately, perhaps more than anything else, is the inclusion of the latest A19 chip and MagSafe charging. For a model tagged with an “e” branding, that feels like a deliberate attempt to close the gap between entry and premium tiers.

Key Takeaways

Price & Availability: Starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant; sales begin March 11, 2025

Processor: Powered by Apple’s 3nm A19 chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

Storage Upgrade: Base storage increased to 256GB, with a 512GB option available

MagSafe Support: Wireless charging up to 15W with MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility

Durability: New Ceramic Shield 2 offers up to 3x better scratch resistance

A19 Chip Brings Flagship-Level Performance

At the heart of the iPhone 17e is the new A19 chip, built on an advanced 3nm architecture. This is the same generation of silicon found in the standard iPhone 17, though the “e” model uses a slightly toned-down 4-core GPU instead of the 5-core version in its higher-priced sibling.

In real-world terms, that difference may not be obvious for most users. Apple claims the A19 delivers up to twice the CPU performance compared to older devices like the iPhone 11, which is still widely used in India. For anyone upgrading from a device that is four or five years old, the performance jump should feel substantial.

The iPhone 17e also introduces the new Apple C1X modem. According to Apple, it provides up to 2x faster cellular data speeds compared to the earlier C1 modem while being 30 percent more energy efficient. That efficiency contributes to a rated battery life of up to 26 hours of video playback. On paper, that is comfortably all-day usage, and perhaps more, depending on usage patterns.

Modern Design with Ceramic Shield 2 Protection

Design-wise, the iPhone 17e maintains a familiar 6.1-inch form factor. It features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame paired with a glass back, giving it a clean, understated look. It is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, which remains an important reassurance for daily use.

A notable addition this year is Ceramic Shield 2 on the front. Apple claims it offers up to three times better scratch resistance compared to previous generations, along with improved drop protection and reduced glare. Durability is not always the headline feature in a smartphone launch, but for many users, it probably should be.

The display is a Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It does not include ProMotion or the Dynamic Island found on higher-end models, yet it still delivers up to 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness. For streaming, browsing, and daily use, that brightness level should feel more than adequate.

48MP Fusion Camera and MagSafe Charging

Photography on the iPhone 17e is handled by a 48MP Fusion camera. This sensor supports high-resolution 24MP and full 48MP shots. It also uses sensor cropping to enable an optical-quality 2x telephoto mode, which effectively adds versatility without needing a second dedicated telephoto lens.

Video recording supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps, along with Spatial Audio capture. For users who create short-form content or record family videos, this combination should provide solid flexibility.

One of the biggest upgrades, though, is MagSafe support. The iPhone 17e becomes the first budget-focused model in Apple’s lineup to include MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. Charging speeds now reach up to 15W wirelessly, which is double the rate of its predecessor. Beyond charging, MagSafe also unlocks compatibility with magnetic wallets, stands, and other accessories. For many users, this ecosystem flexibility can quietly enhance everyday convenience.

Pricing and Availability in India

In India, the iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB base model. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900. Notably, Apple has doubled the base storage from 128GB last year to 256GB this time, which makes the starting price feel more justified.

Pre-orders begin on March 4, 2025, at 7:45 PM IST, with official sales starting on March 11, 2025. The device will be available in three colours: Black, White, and a new Soft Pink finish.

For buyers looking for an entry into Apple’s latest ecosystem without stretching into Pro territory, the iPhone 17e appears positioned as a practical, if somewhat strategic, middle ground.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of iPhone 17e in India?

A1: The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 84,900.

Q2: When can I buy the iPhone 17e in India?

A2: Pre-orders start on March 4, 2025, at 7:45 PM IST. Official sales begin on March 11, 2025.

Q3: Does the iPhone 17e support MagSafe charging?

A3: Yes, the iPhone 17e supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging at speeds of up to 15W.

Q4: What are the colour options for the iPhone 17e?

A4: The device is available in Black, White, and Soft Pink.