itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Recharge with Jio Rs 123 Monthly Plan

itel, a prominent player in the Indian electronics market, has opened up new connectivity options for its 4G feature phone users. The brand announced that its entire portfolio of 4G feature phones is now compatible with Reliance Jio’s Rs 123 monthly recharge plan. This specific plan, which was previously restricted to Jio’s own JioBharat devices, provides users with unlimited voice calls to any network across India and a daily data limit of 0.5GB for a period of 28 days. With a total data offering of 14GB per month, the move aims to reduce the digital divide for millions of consumers in rural and semi-urban areas.

Key Takeaways

Wider Compatibility: All itel 4G feature phones now support Jio’s budget recharge plans, including the baseline Rs 123 option.

All itel 4G feature phones now support Jio’s budget recharge plans, including the baseline Rs 123 option. Plan Details: The Rs 123 plan offers unlimited calling and 14GB total data (500MB daily) for 28 days.

The Rs 123 plan offers unlimited calling and 14GB total data (500MB daily) for 28 days. Annual Savings: Switching to this plan can save Indian feature phone users approximately Rs 1,000 per year compared to other market rates.

Switching to this plan can save Indian feature phone users approximately Rs 1,000 per year compared to other market rates. Service Network: itel maintains a presence in 1.3 lakh retail outlets and operates over 1,000 service centers in India.

itel maintains a presence in 1.3 lakh retail outlets and operates over 1,000 service centers in India. Replacement Guarantee: The company offers a 1-year counter replacement policy for any manufacturing defects in its feature phones.

New Connectivity Options for itel Users

The partnership between itel and Reliance Jio marks a shift in how affordable data plans are distributed in India. While the Rs 123 plan is the entry-level highlight, itel users can also access other Jio 4G feature phone plans. These include the Rs 234 plan for 56 days, the Rs 369 plan for 84 days, and a long-term Rs 1,234 plan valid for 336 days. Each of these options maintains the standard 0.5GB daily data limit.

itel has operated for over 16 years and currently sells products in more than 80 countries. In India, the brand has focused on providing budget-friendly consumer electronics, ranging from smartphones and TVs to home appliances and personal grooming products. In 2021, the company was ranked as the top global brand for smartphones and the leading feature phone brand.

The brand relies on an extensive distribution network to reach consumers in the heartland of India. By integrating its hardware with Jio’s low-cost data services, itel aims to make 4G technology more accessible to those who may not have had prior access to high-speed internet.

Consumer Protection and Support

To build trust among its user base, itel provides a 1-year counter replacement offer. This allows customers to replace their feature phone at a retail outlet if a manufacturing defect is found within a year of the purchase date. This policy is backed by a service network of more than 1,000 centers nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which itel phones are compatible with the Jio Rs 123 plan?

A1. All models in the itel 4G feature phone portfolio are now eligible for this plan.

Q2. What are the benefits of the Rs 123 monthly recharge?

A2. The plan provides 28 days of validity, unlimited calls to any network, and 0.5GB of data every day (14GB total).

Q3. Are there long-term plans available for itel 4G phones through Jio?

A3. Yes, users can choose from plans costing Rs 234 (56 days), Rs 369 (84 days), or Rs 1,234 (336 days), all offering 0.5GB of daily data.

Q4. How much can a user save annually with this new plan?

A4. Users can save roughly Rs 1,000 per year by using the Rs 123 monthly plan compared to standard feature phone recharges available in the market.

Q5. What should I do if my itel feature phone has a manufacturing defect?

A5. itel offers a 1-year counter replacement guarantee, allowing you to replace the device at a retail outlet within one year of purchase if it has a manufacturing defect.