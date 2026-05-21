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OPPO Launches Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India With LUMO Lab Camera Features

OPPO just launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India. The big news? The cameras are tuned for Indian users, thanks to something called the LUMO Lab project.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
OPPO Launches Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India With LUMO Lab Camera Features

OPPO India has dropped its new flagship phones, the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s, today—May 21, 2026. The main thing to know? The cameras come out of LUMO Lab, which is OPPO’s India-only research project. The whole idea is to build cameras that actually work for the way things look here.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s launch in India on May 21, 2026.
  • The cameras use tech from LUMO Lab, which is basically OPPO’s hub for figuring out what Indian photographers actually need.
  • They tested these cameras with more than 160 photographers in Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai. That’s a lot of feedback.
  • The main focus? Getting natural skin tones, capturing festival colors, and making sure people don’t get lost in front of all that busy architecture.
  • OPPO built the camera system with the LUMO Image Engine and Hasselblad’s color science. That’s a pretty serious combo.

OPPO Launches Find X9 Ultra

OPPO kicked off the LUMO Lab project back in November 2025. The goal? Tackle the real challenges of shooting photos in India. They brought in global camera experts and local photographers, names like Joseph Radhik and Ashik Aseem, to run field tests. These happened in Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai. Over 160 creators and users got involved, so the cameras were tested in actual, messy, real-world situations.

The research zeroed in on three things. First, they wanted portraits to show natural Indian skin tones, no matter the lighting. Second, they tweaked the cameras to handle bright festival colors, think Holi, without making everything look fake or too saturated. The idea was to keep photos true to life. Third, they worked on balancing exposure and color when you’re shooting people in front of all that detailed Indian architecture. It’s tricky, but the team says they figured out how to keep people from blending into the background, even in tough lighting.

Simon Liu, OPPO’s Imaging Technology Director, says India’s wild lighting, range of skin tones, and dramatic architecture make photography here a real challenge. To handle all that, the Find X9 series uses the LUMO Image Engine and hardware built with Hasselblad. The Find X9 Ultra gives you pro-level controls, multiple focal lengths, 16-bit HDR, the works. The Find X9s is more for everyday users who just want to snap and share.

OPPO’s been in India since 2014. You probably know them for the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series phones, plus a bunch of connected gadgets. They also talk a lot about making their devices last and keeping batteries healthy.

OPPO runs its Indian operations out of Gurugram, Haryana. They’ve got a massive manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, 110 acres, if you’re counting. That place can turn out about 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. They also run programs for skill development and e-waste awareness, mostly aimed at young people here.

FAQs

Q1. When did the OPPO Find X9 series launch in India?

A1. OPPO launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India on May 21, 2026.

Q2. What is OPPO LUMO Lab?

A2. LUMO Lab is an India-exclusive research hub created by OPPO to develop camera technology that accurately captures local skin tones, festival colors, and lighting conditions.

Q3. Which cities did OPPO test the Find X9 cameras in?

A3. The company tested the devices in Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Q4. Who did OPPO partner with for the Find X9 camera?

A4. OPPO co-engineered the camera system with Hasselblad, utilizing the LUMO Image Engine for processing.

Q5. Where are OPPO smartphones manufactured in India?

A5. The company manufactures its smartphones at a 110-acre facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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