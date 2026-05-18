News

Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India

Portronics My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand features a 6-in-1 USB hub and mobile holder. It is available at a special launch price of INR 1,699 in India.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India

Portronics, a well-known Indian brand in the portable electronics market, has released its latest workspace accessory, the My Buddy K9 Pro Max. This product is a metal laptop stand that includes a 6-in-1 USB hub and a separate mobile holder. It provides a better setup for people who spend long hours on their computers by improving posture and organizing desk space. The stand is now for sale on the company website and major online marketplaces.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Supports laptops with screen sizes up to 17 inches.
  • Built-in 6-in-1 USB hub for connecting multiple peripherals.
  • 360-degree rotating base for easy screen sharing.
  • Special launch price of INR 1,699 with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand

The stand works for laptops with screens as large as 17 inches. It allows users to change the height and the angle of the screen. This flexibility helps people keep their necks and backs in a better position while they work. Health experts often suggest that the top of a laptop screen should be at eye level to avoid strain. The My Buddy K9 Pro Max helps users reach this height by lifting the device off the desk.

The base can turn in a full circle, which is handy for showing your screen to a colleague during a meeting or a group project. This rotating feature makes it a useful tool for collaborative environments or shared office desks. The metal frame is strong enough to hold heavy laptops without wobbling during use.

Desk clutter is a common problem for many office workers. To solve this, the brand built a 6-in-1 USB hub into the frame. This hub allows a user to plug in various devices through one main connection to the laptop. It helps keep cables tidy and saves space. There is also a small stand for a smartphone. This keeps the phone visible so the user can see messages or take calls without searching for the device under papers on the desk.

The stand is made of metal and has a foldable design. This means a user can pack it up and carry it in a bag if they move between a home office and a regular office. To keep the laptop safe, the stand has anti-slip silicone pads. These pads stop the computer from moving and prevent the metal from scratching the desk surface. The design also includes vents. These openings allow air to flow around the laptop, which helps keep the internal parts cool during heavy work.

Portronics is selling the My Buddy K9 Pro Max at a special price of INR 1,699. The standard retail price listed is INR 3,999. Buyers can find it on the official Portronics website as well as on Amazon and Flipkart. The product comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Portronics has been active in India for over 15 years. The brand focuses on making gadgets that are easy to carry and use. They offer a wide range of products across categories like audio gear, car accessories, and smart devices. This new laptop stand is part of their effort to provide tools for modern workspace needs across India.

FAQ

Q1. What is the maximum laptop size that the My Buddy K9 Pro Max can hold?

A1. The stand is designed to support laptops with screen sizes up to 17 inches.

Q2. Where can I buy the Portronics My Buddy K9 Pro Max in India?

A2. You can purchase it from the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and various offline retail stores.

Q3. Does the laptop stand come with any warranty?

A3. Yes, the product includes a 12-month warranty from the date of purchase.

Q4. What is the benefit of the 360-degree rotating base?

A4. The rotating base allows you to turn the laptop in any direction, making it easy to share your screen with people sitting around you without moving the whole stand.

Q5. How does the stand help with laptop cooling?

A5. It features a ventilated metal design that allows air to flow freely under the laptop, helping to prevent the device from getting too hot during use.

Noise Master Buds 2 Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026
L’Oréal Opens Applications For 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Program To Spot Indian Startups
Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design
Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine Range in India
Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine Range in India Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine Range in India
Next Article Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

Latest News

Dell launches new AI laptops 1
Dell launches new AI laptops and Alienware 15 gaming rig
By Gauri
Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens
Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens
By Aditi Sharma
vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank
vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank Cashback and Photography Bundle Offers
By Gauri
Edge now gets crosstab AI and voice features on both desktop and mobile
Edge now gets crosstab AI and voice features on both desktop and mobile
By Lakshmi Narayanan
India leads global charts for Meta AI usage says Will Cathcart
India leads global charts for Meta AI usage says Will Cathcart
By Vishal Jain
Instagram introduces Instants for temporary photo sharing
Instagram introduces Instants for temporary photo sharing
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like