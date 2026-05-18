Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India

Portronics, a well-known Indian brand in the portable electronics market, has released its latest workspace accessory, the My Buddy K9 Pro Max. This product is a metal laptop stand that includes a 6-in-1 USB hub and a separate mobile holder. It provides a better setup for people who spend long hours on their computers by improving posture and organizing desk space. The stand is now for sale on the company website and major online marketplaces.

Key Takeaways

Supports laptops with screen sizes up to 17 inches.

Built-in 6-in-1 USB hub for connecting multiple peripherals.

360-degree rotating base for easy screen sharing.

Special launch price of INR 1,699 with a 12-month warranty.

The stand works for laptops with screens as large as 17 inches. It allows users to change the height and the angle of the screen. This flexibility helps people keep their necks and backs in a better position while they work. Health experts often suggest that the top of a laptop screen should be at eye level to avoid strain. The My Buddy K9 Pro Max helps users reach this height by lifting the device off the desk.

The base can turn in a full circle, which is handy for showing your screen to a colleague during a meeting or a group project. This rotating feature makes it a useful tool for collaborative environments or shared office desks. The metal frame is strong enough to hold heavy laptops without wobbling during use.

Desk clutter is a common problem for many office workers. To solve this, the brand built a 6-in-1 USB hub into the frame. This hub allows a user to plug in various devices through one main connection to the laptop. It helps keep cables tidy and saves space. There is also a small stand for a smartphone. This keeps the phone visible so the user can see messages or take calls without searching for the device under papers on the desk.

The stand is made of metal and has a foldable design. This means a user can pack it up and carry it in a bag if they move between a home office and a regular office. To keep the laptop safe, the stand has anti-slip silicone pads. These pads stop the computer from moving and prevent the metal from scratching the desk surface. The design also includes vents. These openings allow air to flow around the laptop, which helps keep the internal parts cool during heavy work.

Portronics is selling the My Buddy K9 Pro Max at a special price of INR 1,699. The standard retail price listed is INR 3,999. Buyers can find it on the official Portronics website as well as on Amazon and Flipkart. The product comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Portronics has been active in India for over 15 years. The brand focuses on making gadgets that are easy to carry and use. They offer a wide range of products across categories like audio gear, car accessories, and smart devices. This new laptop stand is part of their effort to provide tools for modern workspace needs across India.

FAQ

Q1. What is the maximum laptop size that the My Buddy K9 Pro Max can hold?

A1. The stand is designed to support laptops with screen sizes up to 17 inches.

Q2. Where can I buy the Portronics My Buddy K9 Pro Max in India?

A2. You can purchase it from the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and various offline retail stores.

Q3. Does the laptop stand come with any warranty?

A3. Yes, the product includes a 12-month warranty from the date of purchase.

Q4. What is the benefit of the 360-degree rotating base?

A4. The rotating base allows you to turn the laptop in any direction, making it easy to share your screen with people sitting around you without moving the whole stand.

Q5. How does the stand help with laptop cooling?

A5. It features a ventilated metal design that allows air to flow freely under the laptop, helping to prevent the device from getting too hot during use.