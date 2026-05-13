Samsung Starts One UI 9 Beta Testing for Galaxy S26 Users in India

Samsung Electronics has officially opened its One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series, allowing users in India and other global markets to test the next major software update. This new version is built on Android 17 and focuses on making the mobile experience more intuitive and personalized through updates to creativity, accessibility, and device security. While the beta is currently limited to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung plans to bring the final version to more flagship devices later this year with a focus on advanced artificial intelligence features.

Key Takeaways

Availability: Galaxy S26 series users in India, the U.S., Korea, Germany, Poland, and the U.K. can join the beta today.

Galaxy S26 series users in India, the U.S., Korea, Germany, Poland, and the U.K. can join the beta today. Base Software: The update is built on the latest Android 17 operating system.

The update is built on the latest Android 17 operating system. Creative Tools: Samsung Notes and the Contacts app receive new personalization options like decorative tapes and profile cards.

Samsung Notes and the Contacts app receive new personalization options like decorative tapes and profile cards. Improved Control: A redesigned Quick Panel allows for independent adjustment of brightness, sound, and media.

A redesigned Quick Panel allows for independent adjustment of brightness, sound, and media. Enhanced Safety: New security protocols block high-risk apps and suggest their removal to protect user data.

Fresh Creative and Customization Features

The One UI 9 beta introduces several visual and functional updates to core Samsung applications. Inside Samsung Notes, users now have access to decorative tapes and a broader selection of pen line styles to better organize their thoughts. The Contacts app has also been updated to integrate Creative Studio. This allows users to design custom profile cards directly within the app, removing the need to use third party editing software.

Layout control is another area of focus. The Quick Panel has been updated to give users more freedom over how they interact with their most used settings. Users can now independently resize and adjust the brightness, sound, and media player modules based on their specific needs.

Accessibility and Security Improvements

Samsung has updated its accessibility suite to make the Galaxy S26 series easier to use for everyone. A new Text Spotlight feature creates a floating window that displays selected text in a larger, clearer format for easier reading. Furthermore, the TalkBack system now combines features from both Google and Samsung into a single, unified package for better screen reading. Users who use an external mouse with their phone will also find a new setting to adjust Mouse Key speed for better cursor accuracy.

On the security front, One UI 9 includes proactive measures against malicious software. When the system detects a high risk application, it automatically blocks the installation and execution of the file while warning the user. The system also provides recommendations for deleting potentially harmful apps through regular security policy updates.

How to Join the One UI 9 Beta in India

Indian users owning a Galaxy S26 series device can apply for the program through the Samsung Members app. After opening the app, users should look for the One UI beta banner to register. Once registered, the beta software will be available as an over the air update in the device settings. Because this is prerelease software, users are encouraged to back up their data before installation as beta builds may contain bugs that affect daily performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which devices are eligible for the One UI 9 beta?

A1. Currently, the beta is only available for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Q2. Is the One UI 9 beta available in India?

A2. Yes, India is among the select markets included in the initial rollout, alongside the U.S., U.K., Korea, Germany, and Poland.

Q3. What are the main features of the new Quick Panel?

A3. The updated Quick Panel allows users to independently adjust the size and layout of brightness, sound, and media player controls.

Q4. How does the Text Spotlight feature work?

A4. Text Spotlight opens a floating window that enlarges and clarifies selected text to make reading on the screen much easier.

Q5. Will One UI 9 include new AI features?

A5. While the beta focuses on core UI and security, Samsung has confirmed that the stable release later this year will include advanced AI features for easier mobile interaction.