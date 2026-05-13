Nike Air Works Program Pairs Global Designers with 3D Printing to Shape Air Max Future

Nike officially started its inaugural Air Works program on May 11, 2026, at its Philip H. Knight Campus in Beaverton, Oregon. The four-day initiative brings together eight independent designers from major global hubs, including Mumbai, London, and Tokyo, to develop the next generation of Air Max footwear. These creatives are working with Nike staff and 3D-printing specialist Zellerfeld to build functional sneakers that represent their specific local cultures.

Key Takeaways

Eight designers from cities like Mumbai, Paris, and New York are participating in the research and design residency.

The program uses 3D-printing technology from Zellerfeld to create one-of-a-kind footwear styles.

Participants gain access to restricted facilities like the Nike Sport Research Lab and the Department of Nike Archives.

Each designer will release a limited “friends and family” version of their shoe in their home city leading up to March 2027.

The program focuses on blending the heritage of a brand that has spent four decades developing pressurized air technology with modern manufacturing methods. By bringing in outside perspectives, Nike aims to see how different communities interpret the Air Max aesthetic. For the Indian market, the inclusion of a designer from Mumbai highlights the growing importance of South Asian Street culture in the global sneaker scene.

During their stay at the Oregon headquarters, the designers visit the Air Manufacturing Innovation facility and the Bowerman Footwear Lab. These locations are where the brand develops its most technical equipment. The collaboration with Zellerfeld is a central part of the project. Zellerfeld is a German-based company known for its 3D-printed footwear that requires no glue or stitching, allowing for complex shapes that traditional factory lines cannot produce.

Andy Caine, a creative director at Nike, stated that the program helps the company understand what this footwear line means to a younger generation. Rather than just looking at past designs, the focus is on practical 3D-printed expressions that reflect individual identities.

Once the workshop concludes on May 14, the designers return to their respective cities. Over the next several months, they will prepare for local launches. These small-scale releases serve as a buildup to Air Max Day in March 2027, a yearly event where the brand celebrates its history and reveals its latest products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which cities are represented in the Nike Air Works program?

A1. The designers come from Mumbai, Beijing, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Q2. How are the new Air Max shoes being manufactured?

A2. The shoes are being 3D-printed through a partnership with the tech company Zellerfeld.

Q3. Can the general public buy these specific designer shoes?

A3. Currently, the shoes are planned as limited-run “friends and family” versions for the designers’ local communities.

Q4. What is the significance of the 2027 date mentioned?

A4. The community celebrations and local launches will take place throughout the year, culminating in the global Air Max Day event in March 2027.