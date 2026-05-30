Nothing Phone (3) Price Drops by Rs 37,000 in India

The Nothing Phone (3) just dropped by over Rs 37,000 in India. When it launched in July 2025, Nothing priced it at Rs 79,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Now, ten months later, you can pick it up for Rs 42,900 on Amazon or Flipkart. That’s a big shift. Early buyers complained about the high price, and honestly, they had a point. This new price makes the phone a lot more realistic if you want a clean interface and solid build without paying top-tier money.

Key Takeaways

The Nothing Phone (3) base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs Rs 42,900, down from the original Rs 79,999.

The higher capacity 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is available for Rs 51,980.

Buyers can apply bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options to lower the effective price further.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 5500mAh battery, and a triple 50-megapixel camera setup.

This was Nothing’s first real shot at the high-end market. At Rs 79,999, it went up against flagships from Apple, Samsung, and Google. But here’s the thing: the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip inside is usually found in cheaper phones. That made the launch price a tough sell for a lot of people.

Now, with the lower price, you’re actually getting decent value. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120Hz adaptive refresh, and can hit 4500 nits brightness. The back still shows off Nothing’s transparent look, plus the updated Glyph lights for notifications and custom patterns. It’s a bit different, and some people really like that.

Camera-wise, you get three 50-megapixel sensors on the back: main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto. The front camera is also 50 megapixels, so your selfies and video calls should look sharp. It runs Nothing OS on Android 15, with barely any bloatware. Nothing says you’ll get five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches, which is longer than most brands promise.

The device operates on a 5500mAh battery that supports fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, adding durability for everyday use.

At Rs 42,900, the Nothing Phone (3) now directly competes with upper mid-range smartphones like the POCO F7, iQOO Neo 10, and OnePlus Nord 6. Consumers who waited for a price correction can now purchase the smartphone with capable hardware and a distinct design at a much lower cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the current price of Nothing Phone (3) in India?

A1. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently priced at Rs 42,900 on e-commerce platforms in India.

Q2. What processor does the Nothing Phone (3) use?

A2. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Q3. Does the Nothing Phone (3) support wireless charging?

A3. Yes, the device supports 15W wireless charging along with fast wired charging.

Q4. How many software updates will the Nothing Phone (3) receive?

A4. Nothing promises five years of Android operating system updates and seven years of security patches for the device.

Q5. Is the Nothing Phone (3) water resistant?

A5. The smartphone comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.