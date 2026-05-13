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Kia India Introduces Dual-Loan Battery Finance for Carens Clavis EV

Kia India launches Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) for Carens Clavis EV, lowering upfront costs with dual-loans and a ₹3.3/km battery subscription fee.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Kia India Introduces Dual-Loan Battery Finance for Carens Clavis EV

Kia India just rolled out something new for its first locally made electric car, the Carens Clavis EV. It’s called Battery-as-a-Service, or BaaS. Basically, you get two loans instead of one: one for the car itself, another for the battery. The idea? Take the battery out of the upfront price, so you don’t have to shell out as much cash to get started with an EV in India.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Dual-Loan Structure: Separate financing for the chassis (up to 60 months) and the battery (up to 96 months).
  • Lower Entry Cost: The Standard variant effective price drops from ₹17.99 lakh to ₹12.84 lakh under this model.
  • Usage-Based Fee: Owners pay a battery subscription fee of ₹3.3 per kilometer.
  • Banking Partners: Supported by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.
  • Charging Access: Integration with the K-Charge platform provides access to over 15,000 charging points.

Kia India Introduces Dual-Loan Battery Finance

Financial Breakdown and Affordability

This BaaS setup flips the usual math for owning a Carens Clavis EV. Instead of buying the battery outright, you treat it like a subscription. For the Standard range, you can get started with just ₹51,520 upfront. Not bad if you’re looking to keep your initial spend low.

Here’s how it breaks down. The Standard variant’s chassis price is ₹12.84 lakh, and your monthly payments start at ₹26,650. Go for the Extended range? That one starts at ₹15.94 lakh, with EMIs from ₹33,099. You can stretch the battery loan out for up to eight years. That takes the sting out of paying for the priciest part of an EV.

Infrastructure and Ownership Support

Worried about charging or running out of range? Kia’s got the K-Charge platform built into the MyKia app. You can check live charger availability and plan your trips using a network of 15,000 charging points across India. That’s a lot of plugs.

Kia’s also getting its dealerships ready for the EV shift. Over 100 of them now have DC fast chargers. Plus, there are 267 workshops across India set up to handle EV maintenance and support. So if something goes wrong, you won’t be left stranded.

Carens Clavis EV Specifications

The Carens Clavis EV first hit the market in 2025. You get two main versions to pick from.

  • Standard Range: Equipped with a 42 kWh battery, providing a certified range of 404 km.
  • Extended Range: Features a larger 51.4 kWh battery, pushing the certified range to 490 km.

Features? There’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Level 2 ADAS, and ventilated front seats. You can get it as a 6-seater or 7-seater, depending on how many people you need to haul around.

Kia India Operations

Kia builds its cars in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. That plant can crank out 300,000 vehicles a year and has already shipped close to 1.5 million. The Carens Clavis EV is now a key part of Kia’s lineup in India, which covers nine models from the Seltos up to the EV9.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the per-kilometer cost of the Kia BaaS program?

A1. Customers pay a transparent battery repayment or subscription fee of ₹3.3 per kilometer driven.

Q2. Can I finance the car and the battery for different durations?

A2. Yes. The financing structure allows up to 60 months for the vehicle body and up to 96 months for the battery component.

Q3. How much does the upfront price of the Carens Clavis EV drop under BaaS?

A3. For the Standard variant, the upfront chassis price is ₹12.84 lakh compared to the full ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh.

Q4. Which banks are offering these dual-loan plans?

A4. The program is supported by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

Q5. Where can I find charging stations for the Kia Carens Clavis EV?

A5. You can use the MyKia app’s K-Charge platform to access more than 15,000 charging points across India.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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