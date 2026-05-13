ControlZ is giving away freebies worth Rs.17,499 when you buy a renewed smartphone

ControlZ, the Indian brand focused on premium renewed smartphones, has a new offer. Buy an eligible phone and you get free accessories worth up to ₹17,499. The deal is good until May 31, 2026. You can grab it online or at any ControlZ store in India. The idea is simple: you get solid hardware and extras, but you skip the high price of a new flagship phone.

Key Takeaways

You get premium accessories worth up to ₹17,499 for free.

The freebie kit includes JBL T225 earbuds, a Snap 10K Mag power bank, a 20W charger, and a protective case.

The offer runs until May 31, 2026.

You can get it on the ControlZ website or at their stores across India.

This one’s aimed at millennials and Gen Z who want tech that’s both affordable and a bit more sustainable.

The accessory bundle is solid. The main highlight is the JBL T225 true wireless earbuds. They have 12mm drivers and a long battery life. Usually, these earbuds alone cost a big chunk of the total bundle value. You also get a Snap 10K Mag power bank for magnetic wireless charging, a 20W fast charger, and a clear case to keep your phone scratch-free.

ControlZ calls itself a premium renewed smartphone brand. That’s different from your usual refurbished sellers. Every phone goes through their Renew Hub in Gurgaon, where they use automation and AI to check everything looks and works like new. Most phones come with 100% battery health and an 18-month warranty. That’s a big deal if you want value but don’t want to risk buying second-hand.

ControlZ’s founder, Yug Bhatia, says the goal is to give you more than just a phone. The idea is that your smartphone experience should include the basics—like a power bank and good earbuds. Makes sense. It’s also part of the bigger trend of circular electronics. More people are reusing and renewing devices instead of buying new ones every year. That cuts down on e-waste, which is something I think we can all get behind.

This big offer comes right as ControlZ is seeing strong growth. They just posted an EBITDA profit of ₹21 crore for 2026, which is a big turnaround from last year’s losses. The brand is now in almost 1,000 stores across India. These kinds of deals probably help build trust and get more people to notice them. It’s a smart move if you ask me.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What specific accessories are included in the ControlZ freebie bundle?

A1. The bundle includes JBL T225 earbuds, a Snap 10K Mag power bank, a 20W fast charger, and a transparent protective case.

Q2. Till when can I avail of this offer?

A2. This is a limited-period promotion that is valid until May 31, 2026.

Q3. Where can I buy a ControlZ phone to get these freebies?

A3. You can purchase eligible devices through the official ControlZ website or at any of their retail stores and authorized dealer locations in India.

Q4. Are ControlZ phones the same as typical used or refurbished phones?

A4. No, the brand classifies them as “premium renewed.” These devices undergo a rigorous remanufacturing process at a central facility to ensure they look and perform like new, often including an 18-month warranty.

Q5. Is this offer available for all smartphone models on the website?

A5. The offer applies to “eligible” device purchases. It is best to check the specific product pages on the website to confirm if the model you want includes the accessory bundle.