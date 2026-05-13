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Motorola Launches First Foldable Phone Razr Fold in India with 6000mAh Battery

Motorola Razr Fold launched in India starting at Rs 1,49,999. Features include Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 8.1-inch 2K display, and 6000mAh battery.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Motorola Launches First Foldable Phone Razr Fold in India with 6000mAh Battery

Motorola expanded its premium smartphone lineup in India on Wednesday with the launch of the Motorola Razr Fold. This device marks the first book-style foldable from the company, moving beyond the flip-style design of previous Razr models. The smartphone features an 8.1-inch 2K main display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and includes a 6,000mAh battery, which is currently the largest in the foldable segment. The Motorola Razr Fold price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base variant.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Display: 8.1-inch 2K internal LTPO pOLED and 6.6-inch external pOLED.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with up to 16GB RAM.
  • Camera: Triple 50MP rear camera system with Sony LYTIA sensors.
  • Battery: 6,000mAh capacity with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
  • Durability: IP49 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.

Motorola Launches First Foldable Phone Razr Fold in India

The Motorola Razr Fold arrives as a direct competitor to existing large-screen foldables. Motorola uses a precision-engineered stainless steel teardrop hinge and a titanium inner screen plate to improve the durability of the folding mechanism. The device measures 4.6mm when unfolded and 9.9mm when closed. For software, it runs on Hello UI based on Android 16. Motorola has committed to providing seven years of OS upgrades and security updates for this model.

Camera performance is a major focus for the Razr Fold. It houses a triple rear setup led by a 50MP primary sensor using the Sony LYTIA 828. A 50MP periscope telephoto lens provides 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The third sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide lens that also handles macro photography with a 122-degree field of view. The device supports 8K Dolby Vision recording and has received a Gold Label rating from DXOMARK for its imaging capabilities.

The internal 8.1-inch display offers a resolution of 2232×2484 pixels and a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. The 6.6-inch cover display supports a 165Hz refresh rate, allowing users to perform most tasks without unfolding the phone. The 6,000mAh battery uses silicon-carbon technology to maintain a slim profile while offering high capacity. Users can charge the device via 80W TurboPower wired charging or 50W wireless charging.

Motorola launched the phone in two main colors: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White. A special FIFA World Cup 26 edition is also available. Sales will begin on May 20, 2026, through Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and retail outlets like Reliance Digital. Launch offers include a Rs 10,000 instant bank discount or an exchange bonus of the same amount.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of Motorola Razr Fold in India?

A1. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,49,999, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,59,999. The FIFA Edition costs Rs 1,69,999.

Q2. When will the Motorola Razr Fold go on sale?

A2. The smartphone goes on sale in India starting May 20, 2026, at 12 PM.

Q3. Does the Motorola Razr Fold support a stylus?

A3. Yes, the device supports the Moto Pen Ultra, though it is sold separately as an accessory.

Q4. What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

A4. It features a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Q5. How many software updates will the Motorola Razr Fold receive?

A5. Motorola has promised seven years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the device.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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