Samsung Galaxy Book6 Series Launches in India at the Starting Price of Rs. 127990

Samsung Electronics expanded its PC offerings in India for the 1st time on March 27, 2026, with the commencement of pre-sales for the Samsung Galaxy Book6 series. Samsung’s latest collection features 3 primary models: the standard Galaxy Book6, the Pro, and the Ultra, the top-end model. These laptops are designed for the most recent modern AI applications and are powered by Intel’s 3rd Gen Core Ultra series processors. Pricing for the series starts at INR 127,990 for the base model and goes up to INR 2,42,990 for the top-end Ultra model. The devices are sold at Samsung stores, major electronics vendors, and at e-commerce websites in India.

Key Takeaways:

The starting price for the base model is INR 1,27,990, with EMI starting at INR 5,333.

The laptops have an Intel core Ultra Series 3 chip and a 50 TOPS NPU for AI-related tasks.

The Pro and Ultra model’s battery life is up to 30 hours.

The Ultra model offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 for graphics-intensive tasks.

The display has 1,000 nits peak brightness and a sophisticated anti-glare screen.

High Performance and New Hardware

Galaxy Book6 Series has new and better hardware choices. Considerably better processors have been used that follow the new Intel 18A architecture which make the devices run quicker and consume less power. In addition to that, the Galaxy Book6 Ultra targets creators and gamers with the added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. That GPU creates images quickly and videos play without interruptions. In terms of overheating, Samsung added a larger vapor chamber and improved the fan blades. With these changes, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra runs heavy applications for long periods without overheating and remains quiet.

Visuals and Portability

The screen’s quality stands out on Ultra and Pro variants. They use Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch screens which offer great clarity and brightness. Vision Booster is designed to assess ambient light and make precise adjustments to settings. Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC is also used on the Pro and Ultra variants to shield the screen and is scientifically engineered to reduce reflections by 75%. These laptops use a more space efficient design to boost portability as well. The 16-inch Pro model is about 11.9mm thick which makes it easy to carry in a bag.

Galaxy AI features have now also been incorporated into the Windows 11 Operating System. The AI Select feature allows users to Transliterate content. Note Assist creates summaries of extensive meeting notes. If Galaxy mobile phone users also own the new Galaxy Book computers, an added functionality is called ‘Storage Share’. This lets users seamlessly transfer photos and files between devices without the hassle of inconvenient cord connections. The new Galaxy Book computers also feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, allowing users to access the internet wirelessly and at much higher speeds than previously possible. To safeguard data, the new Galaxy Books also offer Samsung Knox Security, which protects against software attacks at the hardware level.

Pricing and Bank Offers

Bluish Grey and Silver colour variants of the new Galaxy Book6 have also been released for sale to Indian customers.For the Bank Offer, a 24-month Zero Percent interest EMI payment option is available. This means the purchase cost of the Galaxy Book6 Pro is INR 7,458 every month. A Samsung Education Store discount of 10 Percent is offered to students.

FAQs

Q1: What is the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Book6 in India?

A1: The Galaxy Book6 is priced starting at INR 1,27,990, while the Galaxy Book6 Pro is priced starting at INR 1,78,990, and the Galaxy Book6 Ultra is priced starting at INR 2,42,990.

Q2: Is Galaxy Book6 Ultra good for gaming?

A2: The Galaxy Book6 Ultra has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU so it is good for gaming and high-level video editing.

Q3: How long is the battery of Samsung laptops?

A3: The battery of Samsung laptops last for 30 hours of video playback. The Ultra model has fast charging that can go to 63% in 30 minutes.

Q4: Will I be able to use Galaxy AI features on the laptops?

A4: Of course. The series has Galaxy AI tools. These include Note Assist for summarizing and AI Select for translation, in addition to the Microsoft Copilot+ features.