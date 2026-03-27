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Google Gemini adds tools to import ChatGPT and Claude chat history

By Nitin Agarwal
5 Min Read
Google Gemini adds tools to import ChatGPT and Claude chat history

On Thursday, Google announced new features for its Gemini AI assistant designed to facilitate the transfer of user data from other chatbots. These migration tools enable users to import their previous chats and user preferences from competing AI services, including ChatGPT and Claude. By eliminating the need to begin from scratch, Google aims to entice users who have invested months in developing a history with rival AI services.

Contents

Key Details of the Google Gemini Update

  • Users are able to upload ZIP files that contain chat histories from different AI applications.
  • A memory function transfers user specifics via memory prompts.
  • The services function with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude data.
  • Google is trying to close the gap to OpenAI’s 900 million weekly active users.

To utilize this function, you have to download your chat history from another chatbot. This is available as a .zip file in the settings of most major AI apps. After you have the .zip file, you will upload it to Gemini. This enables the assistant to browse through your previous chats so you can pick up your work or study from where you left off. Within the Gemini interface, you can also search the imported logs.

As for updates concerning personal context or memories, Gemini has added features for individual user interaction. Gemini gives you specific requests that you can use with your current chatbot. These requests solicit the other AI to provide a summary of information about you, including your profession, family, or interests. You then use that summary in Gemini. This facilitates the assistant’s learning process about you. You are spared the burden of explaining things from the beginning.

Google Gemini is a generative AI Chatbot developed by Google. ChatGPT by OpenAI is another comparable AI Chatbot, making Gemini a competitor of ChatGPT. In addition, a competitor of ChatGPT is the AI assistant Claude developed by the company Anthropic AI. Google is making this move in an attempt to strengthen its AI market share. Google is unable to maintain high engagement due to ChatGPT dominating Google’s AI competitors even though Google has a large market share due to Android and Chrome. Open AI stated that they have 900 million weekly active users. According to the earnings report, Alphabet, the parent company that owns Google, announced that Gemini has 750 million monthly active users.

For users in India, these tools allow assistants to be switched without losing project notes. Archiving allows Indian students and professionals, who use AI for writing or coding, to easily try a different service. The aim of the company is to allow as little dynamic effort as possible in getting Gemini up to speed on what is important to you. Google is making switching to a new AI platform much easier for the average person by allowing direct data transfers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do I transfer my ChatGPT history to Gemini?

A1: You will need to export your data from ChatGPT via settings into a ZIP file. Once you have a ZIP file, you can use the new upload tool in Gemini to upload the chats.

Q2: Can I transfer data from Claude to Google Gemini?

A2: Yes, the switching tools are intended to work with ZIP files that you have exported from Claude. Additionally, you can use the memory prompts to carry over your personal context.

Q3: Is it secure to export my chats ZIP files to Google?

A3: Google has said that these tools are in place to give you control over your own data. Still, it may be a good idea to check your chat history to see if you are okay with the new service having access to that data.

Q4: What can Gemini gain access to from other bots that you used?

A4: If your previous chatbot stored memories that included details like your interests, family names, or the location of your hometown. Gemini will be able to access that information.

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ByNitin Agarwal
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With over 15 years in tech journalism and a Masters in Computer Applications from IGNOU University, Nitin Agarwal founded Tech Bharat technology enthusiasts with evolving industry trends. His leadership has been recognized with several editorial excellence awards, and he is frequently featured in tech industry panels. His editorial expertise have shaped the voice and direction of the publication, ensuring quality and integrity in every piece.
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