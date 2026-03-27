OnePlus India Increases Service Centers to 600 and Sets Nord 6 Launch Date

Beginning April 2026, OnePlus India expands its service network by 50 percent. The phone manufacturer has partnered with the OPPO India service chain, enabling it to provide service across 500 cities. This development allows the brand to concentrate on selling its phones from its own website and other online stores.

Key Takeaways:

Repair locations increased from 400 to over 600.

Services have expanded into numerous Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

OnePlus Nord 6 launches on April 7, 2026, and features an extended battery.

For current users, software updates and warranty services still apply.

OnePlus is making these changes amid company restructuring and speculation over its international prospects. India CEO Robin Liu’s term ends on March 31, but the company maintains that business will continue as normal. With the OPPO infrastructure, OnePlus is able to service customers in additional regions without the overhead of establishing new offices. This also allows customers to complete repairs in a more timely and convenient manner.

The brand is returning to its roots by emphasizing direct sales, which means more selling through the OnePlus online store and app. Aiming to lower operating expenses and remain close to its customers, the brand is confident in this strategy, especially with local value. This model allows OnePlus to communicate directly with its tech enthusiasts.

Regarding products, the OnePlus Nord 6 is set to launch on April 7 and features a 9,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 165Hz display, and 80W charging. Additionally, it is equipped with a dedicated gaming processor to facilitate ultra-responsive touch interactions. OnePlus assures that software support and other previously promised commitments remain unchanged for existing customers.

With a focus on younger audiences who desire fast mobile gaming, the Nord 6 incorporates a 4nm processor that features a unique cooling system. This model is offered in three color variants (Silver, Mint, and Black) and also features reverse charging. Other phones can be charged using the Nord 6. By emphasizing these characteristics, the brand aims to attract previously lost customers in the mid-range market.

Selling directly to customers allows OnePlus to bypass the costs incurred at retail outlets. This allows the brand to keep offering competitive prices in line with new features. The company has also stated that it will continue its community events and fan meetups The relationships with customers that began with the brand’s entry into India will continue.

OnePlus has said that using OPPO service centers will reduce turnaround time. The company is trying to keep the experience of owning the device uncomplicated, despite making a number of changes, including to the selling model. The extensive service network indicates that OnePlus plans to expand its operations in India for the long term.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the locations of the OnePlus service centers in India?

A1: Starting April 2026, you will be able to visit over 600 service centers within the OPPO India service network, across 500 cities.

Q2: When is the OnePlus Nord 6 expected to be launched?

A2: OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be launched on April 7, 2026, 7 PM IST.

Q3: Will my OnePlus warranty be still be valid?

A3: Yes, warranties, software update plans, and service agreements will continue to remain valid.

Q4: Will OnePlus phones be available in offline stores?

A4: The brand will primarily focus on online sales through the website and app. This will allow them to offer better pricing.