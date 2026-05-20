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Google and Samsung Showcase Android XR Audio Glasses Coming This Fall

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Google and Samsung Showcase Android XR Audio Glasses Coming This Fall

Google and Samsung just showed off their new smart glasses at Google I/O 2026. They’re coming out this fall. These aren’t your typical AR glasses. There’s no screen in the lens at all. Instead, they focus on audio. You get built-in cameras, microphones, and private speakers that sit right over your ears. Everything runs through Google Gemini AI. The glasses work as a companion to your phone, not as a standalone device. For style, Google and Samsung teamed up with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. So you get a choice between classic and bold frame designs. Both are lightweight. Honestly, they look more like regular glasses than most tech gear I’ve seen.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Fall 2026 Launch: The audio-centric intelligent eyewear hits select markets later this year, with pricing details expected closer to launch.
  • Dual Design Approach: Warby Parker offers a subtle, classic rounded silhouette in dark green nylon, while Gentle Monster provides bold, architectural frame styles.
  • Gemini AI Integration: Wearers can tap the frame temple or use voice commands to trigger real-time translation, multi-step tasks, and navigation.
  • Cross-Platform Support: The companion glasses pair over Bluetooth with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Google and Samsung Showcase Android XR Audio Glasses

There are two cameras up front. They send what you see straight to Gemini AI. So, you can look at something and ask, ‘What is that?’ Maybe it’s a weird cloud or a confusing parking sign. The glasses can translate both written and spoken language on the fly. They even try to match the original speaker’s tone and pitch. For directions, the glasses use your location and where you’re facing to give you step-by-step walking instructions. It’s all hands-free.

Samsung is handling the hardware. They’re using what they’ve learned from Galaxy phones to keep these frames slim and comfortable enough to wear all day. On the Warby Parker version, you can actually see some of the tech inside through the semi-clear arms. Besides music and messaging, the glasses can run background tasks with other apps. Google showed Gemini ordering coffee on DoorDash while your phone stayed in your pocket. All you had to do was tap to confirm. That’s pretty slick.

Taking photos is a big part of these glasses too. You can snap a picture just by saying so, then make quick edits with Google’s Nano Banana app. If you’re hoping for AR displays, you’ll have to wait. Google says that’s still in the works under Project Aura. For now, this first version is all about voice and audio. They want to get regular users on board before adding more advanced stuff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Do these smart glasses have a screen or visual display?

A1. No. The first collections launching this fall are audio glasses without any in-lens display. They communicate information through private speakers tucked into the frame temples.

Q2. Can I use these glasses if I wear prescription lenses?

A2. Yes. Warby Parker confirmed that the upcoming intelligent eyewear lineup will support a broad range of optical prescriptions and sunglass lens options.

Q3. Will the intelligent eyewear work with an iPhone?

A3. Yes. The glasses are designed as cross-platform companion devices and will pair with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Q4. How do you control the AI features on the glasses?

A4. You can activate the Gemini AI assistant either by saying the “Hey Google” wake phrase or by physically tapping the side temple of the frame.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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