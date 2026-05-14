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Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security

Consistent Infosystems launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell in India with real-time alerts, two-way audio, and 166-degree wide-angle view for smart home safety.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware and security solutions provider, released its 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell on Thursday to expand its presence in the smart home market. The new device provides high-definition video monitoring and instant smartphone alerts for residential and commercial users. Using 3MP HD imaging and PIR motion detection, the doorbell allows property owners to monitor visitors in real time from any location via a mobile application.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • High-Resolution Imaging: Equipped with 3MP HD technology for sharp video quality.
  • Wide Coverage: Features a 166-degree ultra-wide field of view to minimize blind spots.
  • Weatherproof Build: Rated IP65 for protection against dust and water in outdoor settings.
  • Interactive Security: Supports two-way audio for remote communication with visitors.
  • Dual Storage: Offers both cloud storage and SD card options for recorded footage.

Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

The 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell includes integrated night vision to maintain clear visibility during low-light hours, providing continuous protection. Its PIR motion detection system improves situational awareness by notifying users of movement near the entrance. The compact design is intended for easy installation in various environments, from private homes to corporate offices.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that security now requires smarter and more connected solutions than traditional systems provide. He noted that the new doorbell combines monitoring capabilities with user convenience for modern workspaces and households.

Established in 2011, Consistent Infosystems has grown into a major player in the Indian technology sector. The company operates over 25 branches and 93 service centers across India, managing a portfolio of more than 693 products. In 2024, the brand received recognition for its market performance, including titles for its IP cameras and motherboard sales.

The new video doorbell is available through the company’s network of over 3,700 channel partners in India. Customers can also purchase the device directly from the official Consistent online store. This launch follows the brand’s recent efforts to provide technology solutions that address the specific needs of Indian consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the video resolution of the new Consistent Video Doorbell?

A1. The device features 3MP HD imaging technology to provide sharp and clear visuals of visitors.

Q2. Does the doorbell work at night?

A2. Yes, the doorbell includes integrated night vision support, which allows for clear monitoring even in low-light or dark environments.

Q3. Can I talk to people at my door through the device?

A3. The doorbell supports two-way audio communication, enabling you to speak with and listen to visitors remotely through a smartphone app.

Q4. Is the device safe to install outdoors during the rainy season?

A4. The doorbell has an IP65 weatherproof rating, making it durable against dust and varying weather conditions like rain.

Q5. Where can I store the recorded video footage?

A5. Users can choose between cloud storage or using an SD card to save and access their surveillance recordings.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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