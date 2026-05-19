NewsPhones

Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design

Infinix NOTE 60 Pro wins the 2026 Platinum MUSE Design Award. Here’s what you need to know about its specs, price in India, and main features.

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design

Infinix says its new NOTE 60 Pro just won the 2026 Platinum MUSE Design Award. That’s a big deal for them, especially after the phone got a good response in India. It’s another sign Infinix wants to move upmarket. They worked with Pininfarina, the well-known Italian design firm, to give the phone a premium look, even though the hardware sits in the mid-range. The standout feature? A customizable matrix panel built right into the rear camera module. You can use it for interactive visuals and notifications. It’s the first time we’ve seen this in the segment.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Top Design Award: The smartphone secured the Platinum title at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards for its aesthetic craftsmanship.
  • Pininfarina Collaboration: Infinix partnered with the famous Italian design house to co-develop the smartphone exterior.
  • Rear LED Panel: A unique Active-Matrix Display using 288 independent pixels allows custom notifications and animations.
  • India Pricing and Availability: The device starts at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart and local retail stores across India.

Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award

Premium Engineering and Visual Upgrades

You get a 360-degree aluminum frame here. It’s aerospace-grade, so it should hold up, but the phone still stays slim at 7.4mm. The front is a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. That means smooth scrolling and sharp visuals. For protection, Infinix uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. So, if you’re a bit clumsy, you get some peace of mind.

Flip the phone over and you’ll see a big camera island. The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS, plus there’s an 8MP ultra-wide. Right next to the cameras, you get that Active-Matrix Display I mentioned. You can set it up to show the weather, messages, custom text, or even a digital pet. On the side, there’s a heart rate sensor and a shortcut button. One tap, and you can launch whatever you want. Handy if you’re always in a rush.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, thInside, you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs XOS 16, which is based on Android 16 right out of the box. Infinix says you’ll get three major Android updates and five years of security patches. That’s more than some brands offer at this price. on a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery to sustain daily operations. It supports fast 90W wired charging as well as 30W wireless charging. The chassis carries an IP64 rating, ensuring basic protection against dust and accidental water splashes.

In terms of local market presence, Infinix operates the second-largest service network in India. Consumers can purchase the device in three distinct colors: Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. The standard 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 31,999, while the top-tier 12GB RAM and 256GB variant sells for Rs 34,999.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro in India?

A1. The smartphone starts at Rs 31,999 for the baseline variant containing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Q2. What award did the smartphone win?

A2. The handset won the Platinum award at the MUSE Design Awards 2026 for its craftsmanship and user-centric styling.

Q3. Who designed the exterior of this smartphone?

A3. Infinix co-developed the device in collaboration with the Italian design house Pininfarina.

Q4. What chip powers the device and what is the battery capacity?

A4. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Q5. Where can Indian consumers buy the smartphone?

A5. The device is available online via Flipkart and offline across nearby partner retail outlets.

L’Oréal Opens Applications For 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Program To Spot Indian Startups
Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India
Bosch Expands Top Load Washing Machine Range in India
Consistent Infosystems Launches 3MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for Smart Home Security
Dell launches new AI laptops and Alienware 15 gaming rig
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India Portronics launches My Buddy K9 Pro Max laptop stand with USB hub in India
Next Article L'Oréal Opens Applications For 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Program To Spot Indian Startups L’Oréal Opens Applications For 2026 Big Bang Beauty Tech Program To Spot Indian Startups
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

Latest News

Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens
Canon India Launches EOS R6V Camera and First L Series Power Zoom Lens
By Aditi Sharma
vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank
vivo X300 Ultra Starts Sale in India with Bank Cashback and Photography Bundle Offers
By Gauri
Edge now gets crosstab AI and voice features on both desktop and mobile
Edge now gets crosstab AI and voice features on both desktop and mobile
By Lakshmi Narayanan
India leads global charts for Meta AI usage says Will Cathcart
India leads global charts for Meta AI usage says Will Cathcart
By Vishal Jain
Instagram introduces Instants for temporary photo sharing
Instagram introduces Instants for temporary photo sharing
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Starts One UI 9 Beta Testing for Galaxy S26 Users in India
Samsung Starts One UI 9 Beta Testing for Galaxy S26 Users in India
By Gauri

You Might also Like