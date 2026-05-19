Infinix NOTE 60 Pro picks up a MUSE Platinum Award for design

Infinix says its new NOTE 60 Pro just won the 2026 Platinum MUSE Design Award. That’s a big deal for them, especially after the phone got a good response in India. It’s another sign Infinix wants to move upmarket. They worked with Pininfarina, the well-known Italian design firm, to give the phone a premium look, even though the hardware sits in the mid-range. The standout feature? A customizable matrix panel built right into the rear camera module. You can use it for interactive visuals and notifications. It’s the first time we’ve seen this in the segment.

Key Takeaways

Top Design Award: The smartphone secured the Platinum title at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards for its aesthetic craftsmanship.

The smartphone secured the Platinum title at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards for its aesthetic craftsmanship. Pininfarina Collaboration: Infinix partnered with the famous Italian design house to co-develop the smartphone exterior.

Infinix partnered with the famous Italian design house to co-develop the smartphone exterior. Rear LED Panel: A unique Active-Matrix Display using 288 independent pixels allows custom notifications and animations.

A unique Active-Matrix Display using 288 independent pixels allows custom notifications and animations. India Pricing and Availability: The device starts at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart and local retail stores across India.

Premium Engineering and Visual Upgrades

You get a 360-degree aluminum frame here. It’s aerospace-grade, so it should hold up, but the phone still stays slim at 7.4mm. The front is a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. That means smooth scrolling and sharp visuals. For protection, Infinix uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. So, if you’re a bit clumsy, you get some peace of mind.

Flip the phone over and you’ll see a big camera island. The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS, plus there’s an 8MP ultra-wide. Right next to the cameras, you get that Active-Matrix Display I mentioned. You can set it up to show the weather, messages, custom text, or even a digital pet. On the side, there’s a heart rate sensor and a shortcut button. One tap, and you can launch whatever you want. Handy if you’re always in a rush.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, thInside, you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs XOS 16, which is based on Android 16 right out of the box. Infinix says you’ll get three major Android updates and five years of security patches. That’s more than some brands offer at this price. on a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery to sustain daily operations. It supports fast 90W wired charging as well as 30W wireless charging. The chassis carries an IP64 rating, ensuring basic protection against dust and accidental water splashes.

In terms of local market presence, Infinix operates the second-largest service network in India. Consumers can purchase the device in three distinct colors: Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. The standard 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 31,999, while the top-tier 12GB RAM and 256GB variant sells for Rs 34,999.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro in India?

A1. The smartphone starts at Rs 31,999 for the baseline variant containing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Q2. What award did the smartphone win?

A2. The handset won the Platinum award at the MUSE Design Awards 2026 for its craftsmanship and user-centric styling.

Q3. Who designed the exterior of this smartphone?

A3. Infinix co-developed the device in collaboration with the Italian design house Pininfarina.

Q4. What chip powers the device and what is the battery capacity?

A4. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Q5. Where can Indian consumers buy the smartphone?

A5. The device is available online via Flipkart and offline across nearby partner retail outlets.