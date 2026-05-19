Amazon launches its slimmest Fire TV Stick HD in India with Xbox cloud gaming support

Amazon just launched its new Fire TV Stick HD in India. Price is Rs 4,999. If you want to turn an old TV or monitor into a smart screen, this is for you. No need to spend big on new hardware. Amazon says this is their slimmest and fastest HD stick so far. They claim it’s over 30 percent quicker than the last one. And here’s something new: you can stream Xbox games straight from the cloud, no console needed. That’s a first for their HD lineup.

Key Takeaways

Price and where to buy: Rs 4,999. You can get it now on Amazon India, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, or Zepto.

Rs 4,999. You can get it now on Amazon India, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, or Zepto. Design: It’s 30 percent slimmer than the older Fire TV sticks. Looks better, fits anywhere.

It’s 30 percent slimmer than the older Fire TV sticks. Looks better, fits anywhere. Speed: Starts up faster and loads apps quicker. Amazon says it’s 30 percent faster than before.

Starts up faster and loads apps quicker. Amazon says it’s 30 percent faster than before. Gaming: You can play Xbox games through the cloud. No console needed. Just stream and play.

You can play Xbox games through the cloud. No console needed. Just stream and play. Connectivity: Comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. So even if your home network is busy, streaming should stay smooth.

You plug the stick into any HDMI port. It gives you Full HD at 1080p, 60 frames per second. If your TV supports HDR10+, you’ll notice better contrast and colors. The hardware is upgraded, so the usual lag is gone. Menus feel quicker, and apps switch with barely any wait. Honestly, that’s overdue.

The new stick is smaller and easier to hide behind your TV. You can even power it straight from your TV’s USB port with the new Direct Power feature. No need for an extra power cable running to the wall. That keeps things tidy.

On the softThe software is new too. Fire TV now runs on Amazon’s Vega OS. The menus are cleaner, with rows for movies, shows, live TV, and free stuff. You get quick access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Zee5, JioHotstar, and more. Of course, you’ll still need your own subscriptions.st addition for casual gamers is the native integration of Xbox cloud gaming. By pairing a compatible wireless Bluetooth controller to the device and holding an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, users can stream high-end video games over the internet. This setup removes the barrier of buying costly dedicated gaming hardware. To support this data-heavy use case, the device utilizes Wi-Fi 6, ensuring high-bandwidth, low-latency performance even when sharing a home network with multiple active devices.

You get the usual Alexa Voice Remote in the box. It has shortcut buttons for popular apps, plus volume, power, and mute. Hold the mic button to search, check the weather, or control smart home stuff like lights and fans. Handy if you use Alexa already.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD in India and where can I buy it?

A1. The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD costs Rs 4,999 in India. You can purchase it online from Amazon India and Flipkart, or order it instantly through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

Q2. Do I need an Xbox console to play games on the Fire TV Stick HD?

A2. No, you do not need an Xbox console. The device utilizes cloud streaming to run games. You only need to connect a compatible Bluetooth gaming controller to the stick and have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Q3. Can this device stream content in 4K resolution?

A3. No, this specific model caps maximum video output at Full HD 1080p resolution at 60fps. It does, however, support HDR10+ for improved color depth on compatible Full HD screens.

Q4. What is the Direct Power feature on the new Fire TV Stick HD?

A4. Direct Power lets the streaming stick draw its required operating power directly from an available USB port on your television. This setup removes the need to plug the device into a separate wall adapter, keeping your entertainment center free of extra cables.

Q5. Does the Fire TV Stick HD support voice commands for smart home control?

A5. Yes, the included Alexa Voice Remote features a dedicated microphone button. You can hold this button to ask Alexa to find content, adjust playback, or control smart home appliances like connected lights, geysers, and AC units.