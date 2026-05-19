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Motorola expands audio lineup in India with Moto Buds 2

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Motorola expands audio lineup in India with Moto Buds 2

Motorola just launched the Moto Buds 2 in India. These are true wireless earbuds aimed squarely at the under-3,000 rupees crowd. You get high-res audio streaming and strong noise cancellation, which is rare at this price. The launch lines up with the Moto G37 phone series, if you care about that sort of thing. Motorola says the Buds 2 pack dual drivers, active noise cancellation, and long battery life. They’re clearly going after younger buyers and anyone who commutes or listens on the go.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Motorola launched Moto Buds 2 in India on May 19, 2026, targeting the budget audio segment under Rs 3,000.
  • The earbuds feature a dual-driver setup combining an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm micro planar magnetic driver.
  • The product delivers up to 55dB dynamic active noise cancellation with adaptive environmental adjustments.
  • Audio transmission relies on high-resolution LHDC and LDAC Bluetooth codecs alongside Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.
  • Total playback time stretches up to 53 hours with the charging case, supported by fast charging over USB Type-C.

Motorola expands audio lineup in India

You don’t usually see dual drivers in earbuds this cheap. Motorola uses an 11mm dynamic driver for bass and a 6mm planar magnetic driver for the highs and mids. That’s a lot of tech for the price. For wireless, you get LHDC and Sony’s LDAC codecs. If you have an Android phone that supports these, you’ll get high-res audio with less compression. Not bad for budget buds.

Active noise cancellation goes up to 55dB, which is pretty strong. The earbuds adjust the noise blocking automatically, depending on what’s happening around you. For calls, each earbud has three microphones, so six in total. That setup helps cut out wind and traffic noise, so your voice should come through clearly. I haven’t tested them in a busy street yet, but on paper, it looks solid.

Each earbud has a 62mAh battery, and the case packs 520mAh. You’ll get up to 10 hours of music per charge if you leave noise cancellation off. With the case, you can stretch that to 53 hours total. If you’re in a rush, a 10-minute charge gives you three hours of playback. That’s handy if you forget to charge overnight, which, let’s be honest, happens to everyone.

Wireless connectivity utilizes the newer Bluetooth 6.0 standard, enabling a dual connection feature that allows users to link the earbuds to two separate devices simultaneously. This enables automatic audio switching between a work laptop and an incoming smartphone call. Additional integrated features include smart wear detection sensors, customizable touch-sensitive controls, an IP54 dust and splash resistance build, and system-level Moto AI integration for contextual assistance on compatible handsets. The retail package arrives in three distinct Pantone color choices labeled Violet Ice, Gray Mist, and Carbon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of Moto Buds 2 in India?

A1. Motorola launched the Moto Buds 2 in India at an aggressive price point positioned strictly under Rs 3,000 to compete in the budget category.

Q2. Do the Moto Buds 2 support high-resolution audio codecs?

A2. Yes, the earbuds support both LHDC and LDAC high-resolution audio codecs, allowing high-bitrate wireless streaming on compatible devices.

Q3. What is the maximum active noise cancellation depth on these earbuds?

A3. The Moto Buds 2 offer dynamic active noise cancellation that can block out external environmental sound up to 55dB.

Q4. How long does the battery last on a full charge?

A4. The earbuds supply up to 10 hours of playback independently, while the charging case pushes the maximum combined total battery life up to 53 hours.

Q5. Are the Moto Buds 2 safe to use during intense workouts?

A5. Yes, the earbuds carry an IP54 rating, certifying protection against dust entry and water splashes from sweat or light rain.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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