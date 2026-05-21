Canon India launches image PRESS V770 color production printer for commercial businesses

Canon India just launched the imagePRESS V770, a color production printer aimed at commercial print shops and jobbers. If you run short-run print jobs and space is tight, this machine is built for you. It landed on May 19.

Key Takeaways

You get up to 81 pages per minute on standard paper. On coated media, it’s 77 pages per minute. Not bad for a compact printer.

It handles paper up to 350gsm. That covers synthetics, labels, textured stock—the usual suspects.

The air-assisted bypass tray holds 250 sheets. That helps keep coated stock from jamming, which is always a headache.

Canon’s PRISMAsync LITE software is built in. It handles print scheduling and color management right on the device. No extra hardware needed.

Device Capabilities and Hardware Additions

Canon India has offices in 10 cities. They built the imagePRESS V770 to fill the gap between entry-level printers and the big, high-end presses. So if you need something in the middle, this is it.

More customers want faster turnarounds and a mix of print jobs. This printer keeps its footprint small, so you don’t need a huge shop to handle more work. According to Puneet Datta at Canon India, the focus is on reliability and media flexibility. Makes sense.

Coated paper jams up a lot of printers. Canon added an air-assisted feeder to get around that. Less fiddling for you, more uptime for the machine.

Color Quality and Software Control

Canon tweaked the color profiles for brighter reds and blues. Apparently, that’s what a lot of Indian buyers want. If you’re in retail, hospitality, or education, there’s a scratch-resistant mode to keep labels and menus looking fresh. There’s also a 200-line screen option for smoother color and less moiré. Handy if you care about print quality.

No need for an external controller here. PRISMAsync LITE gives you one interface for everything—monitoring, color checks, job scheduling. Fewer steps to get started, so you can pick it up fast and keep things moving.

FAQs

Q1. What is the print speed of the Canon imagePRESS V770?

A1. The machine prints up to 81 pages per minute on standard media weighing 52gsm to 220gsm, and 77 pages per minute on coated media weighing 70gsm to 180gsm.

Q2. What types of media can the printer handle?

A2. It handles plain, coated, textured, and synthetic media up to 350gsm in weight.

Q3. Does the imagePRESS V770 require an external controller for print management?

A3. No, it uses an embedded platform called PRISMAsync LITE to process workflows and color control directly from the machine.

Q4. How does the machine handle continuous feeding for coated paper?

A4. It utilizes a newly engineered air-assisted stack bypass tray with a 250-sheet capacity to feed coated stock and minimize paper jams.