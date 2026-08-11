Royal Enfield Hosts GRRR Nights Underground Event in Mumbai on August 23

Royal Enfield, a leading Indian motorcycle manufacturer, will host its GRRR Nights Underground event in Mumbai on Sunday, August 23, 2026. The event will take place at Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla, starting at 2 PM IST. Built around the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster motorcycle, this gathering blends motorcycling subcultures, action sports, custom builds, and live music performance. Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut will headline the music stage alongside DJ Talam and DJ Frankie. Attendees can purchase entry tickets online through the District application.

Key Takeaways

Royal Enfield brings the GRRR Nights Underground event to Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, Mumbai on August 23, 2026, from 2 PM onwards.

Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut headlines the music stage alongside sets from DJ Talam and DJ Frankie.

The showcase features the Guerrilla 450 inside the traditional Maut Ka Kuan (Well of Death) stunt setup.

Main attractions include live MMA fights in a cage, drift cars, supercars, custom motorcycles, and a multi-machine stunt arena.

Tickets for the event are currently live for booking on the District platform.

The main attraction at the event includes the Guerrilla Maut Ka Kuan, where riders will take the Guerrilla 450 motorcycle inside the traditional vertical wooden well for stunt riding. Royal Enfield has also designed a multi-machine stunt arena featuring stunt bikes, drift cars, tractors, and professional athletes performing precision maneuvers. Visitors can participate in hands-on activities with the Guerrilla 450, including dyno tests, drag demonstrations, drift runs, wheelies, stoppies, and the Corner Raid setup.

Beyond motorcycle stunts, the Mumbai edition includes a curated supercar display and a live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) cage with professional fighters competing in high-intensity bouts. The venue will showcase custom-built Guerrilla 450 models alongside other modified Royal Enfield motorcycles. Royal Enfield will display its official accessories and apparel range inspired by the Guerrilla 450, giving fans a look at personal riding gear and customization options. Choreographed fire displays will support the music sets throughout the evening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When and where is the Royal Enfield GRRR Nights Mumbai event taking place?

A1. The event takes place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, starting from 2 PM onwards at Richardson & Cruddas (1972) Ltd., located in Byculla, Mumbai.

Q2. Who is performing live at the GRRR Nights Underground Mumbai venue?

A2. Hip-hop group Seedhe Maut will headline the event, with additional musical sets provided by DJ Talam and DJ Frankie.

Q3. How can I buy tickets for the Royal Enfield GRRR Nights Mumbai event?

A3. You can buy entry tickets directly through the District platform online.

Q4. Which motorcycle model forms the main focus of this event?

A4. The event focuses on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 motorcycle, showcasing its capabilities across custom builds, stunt arenas, and dyno test setups.

Q5. What activities are included in the GRRR Nights venue program?

A5. Key activities include the Guerrilla 450 Maut Ka Kuan stunt run, a multi-machine stunt arena, custom motorcycle displays, supercar showcases, live MMA fights, fire performances, and official apparel exhibitions.