News

Royal Enfield Hosts GRRR Nights Underground Event in Mumbai on August 23

Royal Enfield brings its GRRR Nights Underground event to Mumbai on August 23, featuring Seedhe Maut, stunts, and the Guerrilla 450.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Royal Enfield Hosts GRRR Nights Underground Event in Mumbai on August 23

Royal Enfield, a leading Indian motorcycle manufacturer, will host its GRRR Nights Underground event in Mumbai on Sunday, August 23, 2026. The event will take place at Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla, starting at 2 PM IST. Built around the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster motorcycle, this gathering blends motorcycling subcultures, action sports, custom builds, and live music performance. Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut will headline the music stage alongside DJ Talam and DJ Frankie. Attendees can purchase entry tickets online through the District application.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Royal Enfield brings the GRRR Nights Underground event to Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, Mumbai on August 23, 2026, from 2 PM onwards.
  • Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut headlines the music stage alongside sets from DJ Talam and DJ Frankie.
  • The showcase features the Guerrilla 450 inside the traditional Maut Ka Kuan (Well of Death) stunt setup.
  • Main attractions include live MMA fights in a cage, drift cars, supercars, custom motorcycles, and a multi-machine stunt arena.
  • Tickets for the event are currently live for booking on the District platform.

The main attraction at the event includes the Guerrilla Maut Ka Kuan, where riders will take the Guerrilla 450 motorcycle inside the traditional vertical wooden well for stunt riding. Royal Enfield has also designed a multi-machine stunt arena featuring stunt bikes, drift cars, tractors, and professional athletes performing precision maneuvers. Visitors can participate in hands-on activities with the Guerrilla 450, including dyno tests, drag demonstrations, drift runs, wheelies, stoppies, and the Corner Raid setup.

Beyond motorcycle stunts, the Mumbai edition includes a curated supercar display and a live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) cage with professional fighters competing in high-intensity bouts. The venue will showcase custom-built Guerrilla 450 models alongside other modified Royal Enfield motorcycles. Royal Enfield will display its official accessories and apparel range inspired by the Guerrilla 450, giving fans a look at personal riding gear and customization options. Choreographed fire displays will support the music sets throughout the evening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When and where is the Royal Enfield GRRR Nights Mumbai event taking place?

A1. The event takes place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, starting from 2 PM onwards at Richardson & Cruddas (1972) Ltd., located in Byculla, Mumbai.

Q2. Who is performing live at the GRRR Nights Underground Mumbai venue?

A2. Hip-hop group Seedhe Maut will headline the event, with additional musical sets provided by DJ Talam and DJ Frankie.

Q3. How can I buy tickets for the Royal Enfield GRRR Nights Mumbai event?

A3. You can buy entry tickets directly through the District platform online.

Q4. Which motorcycle model forms the main focus of this event?

A4. The event focuses on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 motorcycle, showcasing its capabilities across custom builds, stunt arenas, and dyno test setups.

Q5. What activities are included in the GRRR Nights venue program?

A5. Key activities include the Guerrilla 450 Maut Ka Kuan stunt run, a multi-machine stunt arena, custom motorcycle displays, supercar showcases, live MMA fights, fire performances, and official apparel exhibitions.

Goldmedal Electricals Wins Indias Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026
BUSY Infotech Study Reveals 21 Percent SMEs File GSTR 1 On Due Date
Google Reorganizes DeepMind Leadership as Demis Hassabis Takes Chief Scientist Role
Hyundai Motor India Targets One Million Connected Car Sales by 2027
Skoda Prepares Made in India Kylaq with Bigger 1.5 Litre TSI Petrol Engine
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article BUSY Infotech Study Reveals 21 Percent SMEs File GSTR 1 On Due Date BUSY Infotech Study Reveals 21 Percent SMEs File GSTR 1 On Due Date
Next Article Goldmedal Electricals Wins Indias Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026 Goldmedal Electricals Wins Indias Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Apple Considers Radical Redesign for Future Smartwatch Models
Apple Considers Radical Redesign for Future Smartwatch Models
By Gauri
Apple Prepares September Launch for iPhone 18 Pro to Meet Global Demand
Apple Prepares September Launch for iPhone 18 Pro to Meet Global Demand
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Starts Indian Sales for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2 and Watch9
Samsung Starts Indian Sales for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2 and Watch9
By Mahak Aggarwal
Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India
Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India
By Aditi Sharma
Urban Company Launches Native M3 Pro Water Purifier with Three Year Warranty
Urban Company Launches Native M3 Pro Water Purifier with Three Year Warranty
By Vishal Jain
Amkette Launches Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard with Quad Device Support at Rs 999 in India
Amkette Launches Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard with Quad Device Support at Rs 999 in India
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like