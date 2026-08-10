Hyundai Motor India Targets One Million Connected Car Sales by 2027

Hyundai Motor India Limited targets cumulative sales of one million connected cars by 2027, expanding its software-driven vehicle strategy across Indian roads. The automaker currently counts more than 800,000 connected vehicles active in the country, driven by steady demand for its proprietary Hyundai Bluelink platform. Connected vehicle adoption in the company’s lineup grew from 4 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in 2026. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg confirmed the target on Monday, adding that the company aims to reach two million connected vehicle sales by 2030.

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Motor India plans to hit 1 million connected car sales by 2027 and 2 million by 2030.

Over 800,000 Bluelink-equipped Hyundai vehicles run on Indian roads.

Connected vehicle penetration in Hyundai’s Indian portfolio rose from 4 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in 2026.

Upcoming mass-market electric SUVs will feature next-generation connected car technology as standard across all variants.

Bluelink platform has assisted over 500,000 drivers through SOS emergency services and roadside assistance.

Expansion of Bluelink Tech in India

Hyundai started its connected car journey in India in 2019 with the launch of the Venue SUV, which introduced original factory-fitted connected tech to local buyers. Popular models including the Creta, Venue, and i20 now drive the bulk of connected vehicle sales for the brand. The Bluelink system offers more than 70 features covering safety, security, and driver convenience.

Car owners can access features like remote vehicle monitoring, health diagnostics, live location tracking, trip history, and remote commands. Advanced options include Hyundai Pay in-car payments, Digital Key, Digital Passport, Remote Immobilizer, and Home-to-Car Connectivity. The voice recognition system supports over 450 AI voice commands across five regional languages.

Software Upgrades and Safety Focus

Hyundai continuously updates its software infrastructure to keep vehicles up to date. The company added over-the-air (OTA) map updates on the i20 in 2020, followed by advanced audio-video navigation telematics in 2022. In 2025, Hyundai introduced the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system, which enables direct controller OTA updates.

Beyond convenience, connected systems handle real-world emergencies. Bluelink has responded to around 15,000 automatic crash notifications and helped law enforcement agencies trace stolen vehicles. Features like Driving Score and Digital Passport also give owners insights into vehicle health and driving habits.

Electric Vehicles to Lead Next Phase

Hyundai plans to fit next-generation connected vehicle technology as a standard feature across all variants of its upcoming mass-market electric SUV. This step combines electric mobility with connected features to meet changing consumer demands. With over 1.2 million lines of software code backing its ecosystem, Hyundai aims to maintain its momentum toward its 2030 target.

FAQs

Q1. What is Hyundai Motor India’s target for connected car sales?

A1. Hyundai Motor India aims to achieve 1 million cumulative connected car sales by 2027 and 2 million connected car sales by 2030.

Q2. How many connected Hyundai cars are currently on Indian roads?

A2. More than 800,000 connected Hyundai vehicles are currently running on Indian roads.

Q3. What is Hyundai Bluelink?

A3. Hyundai Bluelink is an AI-powered connected car platform that offers remote vehicle control, location tracking, safety alerts, and in-car payment features.

Q4. Which Hyundai car first introduced Bluelink technology in India?

A4. The Hyundai Venue introduced Bluelink technology in India in 2019 as the country’s first factory-fitted connected SUV.

Q5. Will upcoming Hyundai electric vehicles get connected car features?

A5. Yes, Hyundai confirmed that its upcoming mass-market electric SUV will include next-generation connected car technology as standard across every variant.