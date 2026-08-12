Marc Philipp Gemballa Reveals Marsien GT Featuring 830 HP Ruf Engine and Porsche 959 Design

Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH has officially introduced the Marsien GT, a road-focused supercar based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. The custom vehicle features bodywork inspired by the classic Porsche 959 supercar at the rear and packs an 830-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six engine supplied by German tuning specialist Ruf Automobile. Designed as a homage to the late tuner Uwe Gemballa by his son Marc Philipp, the vehicle carries a distinct family history, though the company operates independently from the original Gemballa brand. The vehicle debuts publicly at Monterey Car Week.

Key Takeaways

Built on a 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S chassis with custom carbon fiber bodywork.

Features an 830 hp twin-turbo flat-six engine tuned by Ruf Automobile.

Rear styling draws direct inspiration from the Porsche 959 supercar.

Limited to 30 production units, with deliveries scheduled for late 2027.

Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH operates as a separate business from his late father’s original tuning firm.

Engineering and Performance Upgrades

Under the carbon body, the Marsien GT relies on heavy engineering modifications. The 3.8-liter flat-six engine from Ruf Automobile delivers 830 horsepower and high torque in its standard form, with an optional engine package that pushes output above 900 horsepower. An Akrapovic titanium exhaust system channels sound to match the elevated power figures. Unlike the earlier rally-styled Marsien model introduced in 2021, the GT variant drops the off-road suspension for a KW Automotive adaptive system tuned specifically for paved roads. The setup drops ground clearance to under four inches while retaining a front-axle lift feature for everyday speed bumps.

Aerodynamics and Weight Reduction

The vehicle weighs 150 pounds less than a stock 992 Turbo S. Engineers achieved this weight loss by replacing factory panels with over 100 custom carbon fiber components, including a full carbon undertray. The rear of the car copies the swooping rear tail and integrated wing of the 1980s Porsche 959 supercar. Up front, a roof-mounted air intake draws inspiration from the Porsche GT1 race car. Pneumatic active aerodynamic devices control the front fender louvers and rear wing instantly to supply high-speed downforce and air braking.

Understanding the Gemballa Name

The car carries a story that often confuses automotive enthusiasts. Founder Marc Philipp Gemballa is the son of Uwe Gemballa, who built modified Porsches in the 1980s and 1990s. However, Marc Philipp established his own independent company, Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH, in 2020. His firm holds no operational or legal ties to the original Gemballa tuner brand. Total production across the Marsien product line will reach 70 units, honoring what would have been Uwe Gemballa’s 70th birthday. Only 30 of those 70 units will feature the road-going GT specification. Customer deliveries for the GT version will begin near the end of 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Marc Philipp Gemballa Marsien GT?

A1. The Marsien GT is a custom sports car built on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S platform, featuring Ruf engine tuning and 959 inspired carbon fiber bodywork.

Q2. How much power does the Marsien GT produce?

A2. The base Ruf engine produces 830 horsepower, with optional performance upgrades available to exceed 900 horsepower.

Q3. Is Marc Philipp Gemballa connected to the original Gemballa company?

A3. No, Marc Philipp Gemballa founded his own separate company and has no official connection to his late father’s original tuning firm.

Q4. How many units of the Marsien GT will be manufactured?

A4. The company plans to produce 30 units of the GT variant, with initial customer deliveries starting in late 2027.