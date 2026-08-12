Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display

Realme expanded its smartphone lineup in India on Wednesday with the official announcement of the Realme 16x 5G. The new smartphone enters the Indian mid-range market with a massive 7,000mAh battery and a smooth 144Hz LCD screen. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the device runs on Android 16 out of the box and features an IP65 rating for water and dust protection. Sales start in India on August 13 at 12 PM IST through Flipkart, mainline retail stores, and the official Realme India website.

Key Takeaways

Pricing starts at Rs 25,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, with an introductory discount reducing the initial purchase price to Rs 23,999.

Packs a large 7,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging, 6.5W reverse charging, and bypass charging options.

Features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 1,200 nits.

Powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, running Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Includes an IP65 protection rating alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance.

Realme 16x 5G comes in three storage configurations and two distinct color options, Endurance Brown and Glory White. The base option with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 25,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 27,999, while the top tier with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at Rs 30,999. As part of the introductory launch offer, buyers can claim a Rs 2,000 instant discount or up to Rs 3,000 exchange value, bringing the starting price down to Rs 23,999.

The front panel houses a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with 1570×720 pixels resolution. The panel delivers up to 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness levels up to 1,200 nits in high brightness mode. Realme added Panda-1681 glass protection over the display to withstand daily wear and tear. The unit measures 8.88mm in thickness and weighs 217 grams despite housing a high-capacity cell.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core 5G processor runs the device. Built on a 6nm process, this setup combines two performance cores running at 2.4 GHz with six efficiency cores at 2.0 GHz, coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. To keep internal temperatures under control during extended usage, the phone incorporates a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapor chamber cooling system alongside GT Boost gaming software. Storage expandability reaches up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

For photos and video, the device sports a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. A customizable Pulse Light element sits next to the rear camera module to alert users about incoming calls, messages, and app notifications. On the front, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture handles video calls and selfies. Both cameras support 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

The standout feature of the phone remains its 7,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging. The device also offers 6.5W reverse wired charging to power external accessories, plus bypass charging mode to feed power directly to the system while gaming. Additional hardware features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and a speaker with 400% volume mode.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of Realme 16x 5G in India?

A1. The base model of Realme 16x 5G with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 25,999, with launch discounts bringing the initial price to Rs 23,999.

Q2. When will the Realme 16x 5G go on sale in India?

A2. The phone goes on sale starting August 13, 2026, at 12 PM IST through Flipkart, realme.com, and retail stores.

Q3. What processor powers the Realme 16x 5G?

A3. The smartphone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor built on a 6nm manufacturing process.

Q4. How large is the battery inside the Realme 16x 5G?

A4. The device features a 7,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

Q5. Does the Realme 16x 5G have water resistance?

A5. Yes, the handset comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H shock resistance.