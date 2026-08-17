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Ampere Launches Upgraded Magnus G Max Electric Scooter With Connected Features At INR 1,09,999

Ampere Magnus G Max electric scooter arrives with 30+ connected features, 142 km IDC range, LFP battery, and new Cinnamon Copper shade at INR 1,09,999.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Ampere Launches Upgraded Magnus G Max Electric Scooter With Connected Features At INR 1,09,999

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler division of Greaves Electric Mobility Limited, launched an upgraded version of its popular family scooter, the Magnus G Max, priced at INR 1,09,999. Running on the new NxG.io software platform, the electric vehicle gets more than 30 internet of things (IoT) connected features managed through the Ampere Connect mobile application. Key functional additions include Cruise Control, Hill Hold Assist, and turn-by-turn navigation on a 5-inch PMVA digital instrument console.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Ampere Magnus G Max is priced at INR 1,09,999.
  • Runs on the NxG.io software platform with more than 30 IoT capabilities.
  • Features Cruise Control, Hill Hold Assist, and turn-by-turn navigation on a 5-inch PMVA screen.
  • Equipped with a 3 kWh LFP battery pack offering 142 km IDC range and a top speed of 65 kmph.
  • Comes with a 5-year or 75,000 km battery warranty, with an overall battery design life of 2,00,000 km.
  • Introduces a fresh Cinnamon Copper paint finish alongside existing dual-tone options.

Ampere Launches Upgraded Magnus G Max Electric Scooter

Connected Features and Everyday Usability

The refreshed Magnus G Max targets daily commuters navigating crowded traffic and flyovers across Indian cities. Hill Hold Assist prevents rollback on inclines, while Cruise Control assists riders on open stretches. Turn-by-turn navigation on the digital cluster removes the need to place mobile phones on handlebar mounts. Riders also get Find My Scooter and Ping My Scooter tools to locate the vehicle in packed parking lots.

Through the Ampere Connect app, owners can view real-time charging status, run vehicle diagnostics, track the scooter live, set geo-fencing limits, and schedule service visits. The system also sends alerts for theft or towing and supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Powertrain, Battery and Hardware

Powering the electric scooter is a 3 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery paired with an electric motor that produces 2.4 kW of peak power and 130 Nm of torque at the wheel. The scooter delivers an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 142 km, while real-world range exceeds 100 km on a single charge. Top speed is rated at 65 kmph.

Ampere states the LFP battery chemistry has an operational lifespan of 2,00,000 km, supported by a standard 5-year or 75,000 km warranty. The chassis rides on 12-inch wheels, supported by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers to handle broken roads.

The model is available through Ampere retail dealerships across India in dual-tone shades, alongside the newly introduced Cinnamon Copper option.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the updated Ampere Magnus G Max?

A1. The electric scooter is priced at INR 1,09,999.

Q2. What is the riding range and top speed of the Magnus G Max?

A2. It delivers an IDC-certified range of 142 km (over 100 km in real-world conditions) and reaches a top speed of 65 kmph.

Q3. What battery does the Ampere Magnus G Max use?

A3. The scooter uses a 3 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery with an expected life of 2,00,000 km and a 5-year or 75,000 km warranty.

Q4. What are the key smart features added to the scooter?

A4. It includes Cruise Control, Hill Hold Assist, turn-by-turn navigation on a 5-inch display, Find My Scooter, live tracking, and OTA updates via the Ampere Connect app.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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