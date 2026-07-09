Amkette Launches iGrip Secure X2 Bike Phone Holders in India Starting at Rs 399

Indian electronics brand Amkette expanded its mobile accessories portfolio on July 8 by introducing the iGrip Secure X2 bike phone holder series. The new lineup aims to assist two-wheeler riders with safer navigation and device security. Starting at a retail price of Rs 399, the series includes four distinct models designed for motorcycles and scooters. Riders can choose between handlebar and rear-view mirror mounting mechanisms, with specific variants featuring integrated sunshades to tackle outdoor visibility challenges.

Key Takeaways

Multiple Variants: The lineup offers four models including Handlebar Mount, Mirror Mount, and versions of both equipped with built-in sunshades.

The lineup offers four models including Handlebar Mount, Mirror Mount, and versions of both equipped with built-in sunshades. Broad Compatibility: The brackets hold smartphones with screen sizes from 4.7 inches to 7.0 inches, covering most modern Android devices and iPhones.

The brackets hold smartphones with screen sizes from 4.7 inches to 7.0 inches, covering most modern Android devices and iPhones. Affordable Pricing: Prices start at Rs 399 for the base handlebar or mirror models, while the sunshade variants cost Rs 499.

Prices start at Rs 399 for the base handlebar or mirror models, while the sunshade variants cost Rs 499. Quick Locking Mechanism: A one-press system locks the smartphone instantly, supported by anti-slip silicone padding to avoid scratches and absorb road vibrations.

The iGrip Secure X2 series addresses the practical needs of daily commuters, logistics delivery workers, and long-distance touring enthusiasts in India. Amkette, founded in 1986 and headquartered in New Delhi, has historically manufactured storage media and computer peripherals before pivoting toward modern mobile and audio accessories. According to Varun Bapna, Vice President of Amkette, smartphones are now a vital tool for navigation and communication during rides. He stated that the new range gives riders choices that fit their specific vehicle structures while keeping devices safe on bumpy roads.

The standard Handlebar Mount and Mirror Mount variants retail at Rs 399. The Handlebar version utilizes a dual-layer rubber grip to wrap tightly around the bike tubing, which helps dampen engine and road vibrations. The Mirror Mount variant fastens directly underneath the rear-view mirror stalk. This configuration positions the screen closer to the natural line of sight of the rider, keeping the central handlebar clean.

For individuals riding heavily during peak daylight hours, Amkette offers the sunshade versions at Rs 499. The attached top hood guards the phone screen against direct sunlight, minimizing display glare so maps and incoming call alerts remain legible. All four variants feature shock-resistant plastics and silicone pads that clamp the corners of the phone without blocking charging ports or side buttons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Amkette iGrip Secure X2 series in India?

A1. The base models for both the handlebar and mirror mounts cost Rs 399, while the versions with an integrated sunshade cost Rs 499.

Q2. Which smartphone sizes can fit into these bike mounts?

A2. The cradles accommodate any smartphone with a screen size ranging from 4.7 inches to 7.0 inches.

Q3. What is the benefit of buying the sunshade variant?

A3. The sunshade reduces screen glare caused by bright sunlight, making it much easier to read maps and GPS directions during daytime travel.

Q4. Can I install the mirror mount variant on a gearless scooter?

A4. Yes, the mirror mount option fastens easily onto the rear-view mirror stalks common on scooters where exposed handlebar space is usually limited.