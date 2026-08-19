Hyundai Motor India Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 1% Starting September 2026

Hyundai Motor India announced on Wednesday that it will raise prices across its entire passenger vehicle lineup by up to 1% starting September 2026. The country’s second-largest car manufacturer stated that the revision applies to all models and variants, citing rising input expenses, elevated commodity costs, higher operational charges, and ongoing macroeconomic pressures.

Key Takeaways

Hyundai passenger vehicles will cost up to 1% more from September 2026.

Price changes will vary depending on the specific model, fuel type, and trim level.

The price hike covers models ranging from the entry-level Grand i10 Nios to the premium Ioniq 5 EV.

Higher input costs, raw material expenses, and global supply chain pressures prompted the decision.

This marks the third vehicle price revision by Hyundai in 2026.

Reasons Behind the Price Revision

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, Hyundai Motor India Ltd explained that sustained cost inflation made the price revision unavoidable. While the automaker attempted to absorb increased manufacturing expenses internally to shield buyers, persisting cost pressures forced a partial pass-through to retail customers.

Automotive component prices, logistics rates, and essential commodities like steel and precious metals have fluctuated over recent quarters. In addition, global shipping routes and regional trade friction have added extra overhead to manufacturing operations.

Impact Across Hyundai Model Range

The price revision affects Hyundai’s entire Indian product portfolio. Currently, the automaker offers models starting from the Grand i10 Nios hatchback at ₹5.6 lakh up to the flagship Ioniq 5 electric SUV priced at ₹55.7 lakh ex-showroom.

Popular compact SUVs such as the Exter, Venue, and Creta will see moderate ex-showroom price increases. Sedans such as the Aura and Verna, as well as three-row SUVs like the Alcazar and Tucson, are also included in the revision. For instance, a vehicle priced around ₹10 lakh could cost up to ₹10,000 more, while higher variants priced near ₹20 lakh may see an increase of roughly ₹20,000 before taxes and insurance.

This revision follows earlier price adjustments in 2026, including a 0.6% hike in January and an upward revision of up to ₹12,800 implemented in June. Rival automakers in India, including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, have also adjusted their vehicle prices this year to manage similar operational cost pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the new Hyundai car prices come into effect?

A1. The increased prices will take effect across all Hyundai dealerships in India from September 2026.

Q2. Which Hyundai models are affected by this price revision?

A2. The price hike applies to all models in Hyundai’s Indian portfolio, including the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.

Q3. How much will Hyundai car prices increase?

A3. Prices will increase by up to 1%, with the exact amount varying by model, variant, and transmission choice.

Q4. Why is Hyundai raising prices in India?

A4. Hyundai cited rising commodity expenses, higher operational and logistics costs, and macroeconomic uncertainties as reasons for the price revision.