Apple Leaks Dozens of Upcoming Devices in Latest macOS Beta Update

Apple has accidentally leaked a wide range of upcoming hardware products inside its latest macOS Tahoe 26.7 software release. While online discussions first centered around a leaked setup video showing wireless AirPods with built-in cameras using Visual Intelligence, software code inside the update points to several other unannounced devices. These include new iPhone models, updated Mac computers, an iPad refresh, and dedicated smart home hardware.

Key Takeaways

Apple leaked internal references to upcoming devices in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 beta build.

The system code confirms camera-equipped AirPods alongside a fourth-generation AirPods Pro.

Unreleased iPhone models include the iPhone 18 series, iPhone Air 2, and a foldable iPhone Ultra.

Smart home devices include a Home Hub running Pebble operating system, an updated HomePod mini, and an automated tabletop robot.

Mac lineups show references to M6 processors and OLED display MacBook Pro models.

Leaked Audio and Wearable Products

The macOS system code reveals more than just the camera-fitted earbuds known internally by model codename B790. Apple is also preparing two separate models of camera-based AirPods alongside the fourth-generation AirPods Pro. Two new Beats headphone models appear in the configuration files as well.

iPhone and iPad Hardware Lineup

The desktop software contains direct references to upcoming phone releases that align with previous iOS system data. The list includes the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and a foldable design labeled iPhone Ultra. For tablet buyers, the code mentions two updated iPad mini variants that may feature improved water protection.

Smart Home and Vision Hardware

Apple is expanding its presence in living rooms with an upcoming Home Hub device. System code reveals that the Home Hub runs an operating system named Pebble. Other connected home gadgets listed in the code include a redesigned Apple TV remote, an updated HomePod mini, a home security monitor, and a tabletop robotic device. An updated Vision Pro spatial headset model also appears in the internal device registry.

Upcoming Mac Computers

The beta software includes references to next-generation Mac computers. The identifiers point to two new iMac desktop machines and four upcoming MacBook Pro configurations. Reports indicate these premium laptops may incorporate OLED display panels. Code strings also detail a baseline 14-inch MacBook Pro running Apple’s next M6 silicon chip.

Apple typically announces its annual flagship hardware at its autumn product event in September.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What devices did Apple leak in the macOS Tahoe beta?

A1. The beta files reference AirPods with cameras, AirPods Pro 4, new Beats headphones, the iPhone 18 family, a foldable iPhone Ultra, iPad mini updates, new iMacs, M6 MacBook Pros, a smart Home Hub, and a new Vision Pro headset.

Q2. How do the leaked AirPods with cameras work?

A2. A leaked setup video shows the earbuds using Apple’s Visual Intelligence software to identify and save information about real-world objects, such as books, directly through voice commands with Siri.

Q3. What is the Apple Pebble operating system?

A3. Pebble is the internal name for the dedicated homeOS software designed to run on Apple’s upcoming smart display Home Hub.

Q4. When will Apple officially announce these leaked products?

A4. Apple is expected to reveal its next iPhone lineup and initial wearable hardware during its annual launch event in September.