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Microsoft Fixes Flaw Where Hidden Text Prompts Force Copilot To Leak Private Data

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Microsoft Fixes Flaw Where Hidden Text Prompts Force Copilot To Leak Private Data

Security researchers have discovered flaws in Microsoft Copilot where hidden text inputs allow attackers to manipulate the artificial intelligence assistant and extract private user data without standard authorization. By inserting crafted text commands into emails, shared documents, or web links, third parties can force the AI tool to read personal files, confidential emails, and internal chats, subsequently transmitting the stolen information to external servers. Microsoft acknowledged the findings, issuing security patches across its consumer and corporate platforms to stop these prompt manipulation methods.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Attackers use hidden text instructions inside emails, web pages, or links to hijack Microsoft Copilot sessions.
  • The AI system executes these injected commands automatically while processing user requests.
  • Compromised sessions can send private files, chat records, and personal details to outside servers without malware.
  • Microsoft has released security updates to separate external untrusted data from user instructions.

How Prompt Manipulation Exploits the AI Assistant

The vulnerability involves a technique known as indirect prompt injection. When users ask Microsoft Copilot to summarize an inbox or read a shared document, the assistant scans the content to produce an answer. If an attacker places hidden instructions inside that text, the assistant misinterprets the text as direct operational orders rather than passive background data.

Security firms Aim Security and Varonis Threat Labs highlighted exploits named EchoLeak and Reprompt. In the EchoLeak exploit, an attacker sends an email containing hidden instructions. When an employee later asks Copilot a simple office query, the AI processes the email, reads other sensitive corporate files, and hides the stolen information inside rendered web image links. In the Reprompt exploit, opening a crafted link automatically started Copilot actions that bypassed built-in security filters to send conversation data to attacker servers.

Because the attack operates entirely within plain text and trusted Microsoft web addresses, traditional antivirus programs and firewall software fail to recognize any malicious activity.

Microsoft Response and Protective Steps

Microsoft assigned critical severity ratings to these vulnerabilities and applied server-side updates. The company introduced prompt shields and data spotlighting techniques to help the language models tell the difference between actual user prompts and third-party content.

For regular computer users in India and worldwide, cybersecurity experts suggest practical precautions. Users should avoid opening unfamiliar AI prompt links and regularly clear their conversation logs. Enterprise administrators should restrict document access permissions so the assistant only reads files strictly necessary for daily tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is prompt injection in Microsoft Copilot?

A1. Prompt injection is an attack method where malicious instructions are hidden inside normal text, tricking the AI into executing unauthorized commands.

Q2. Did this security flaw install malware on user computers?

A2. No, the exploit did not require malware or virus downloads. It operated entirely by manipulating the text processing logic of the AI system.

Q3. Has Microsoft fixed this vulnerability?

A3. Yes, Microsoft applied security updates across its services to block these prompt injection channels and protect user information.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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