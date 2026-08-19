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Amazon Launches Dedicated Rakhi Store with Fast Delivery in Minutes Across India

Amazon Now launches its Rakhi Store in India, offering over 500 rakhis, sweets, and gift packs delivered in minutes starting at Rs 19.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
mazon Launches Dedicated Rakhi Store with Fast Delivery in Minutes Across India

Amazon Now introduces a dedicated online Rakhi Store to deliver festival essentials, sweets, and gifts to shoppers within minutes across operational Indian cities. The store offers more than 500 varieties of rakhis, including tech-enabled designs, traditional threads, and curated gift boxes for the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Prices for rakhis begin at Rs 19, while sweets and gift hampers start at Rs 99. The service targets shoppers who need quick gifting options without long delivery delays.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon Now introduces an online Rakhi Store featuring over 500 distinct rakhi designs.
  • Prices start at Rs 19 for individual rakhis and Rs 99 for festive gift hampers and sweets.
  • Features specialized collections including QR-code, NFC-enabled, and Hanuman Chalisa rakhis.
  • Includes a 30-second interactive quiz called Rakhi Vibe Check to recommend matching gifts.
  • Free delivery applies to orders above Rs 99 for Prime members and above Rs 149 for non-Prime users.

Product Range and Gifting Options

The catalog includes digital, QR-code, and NFC-enabled rakhis alongside traditional items such as Roli Chawal combos, Evil Eye charms, and Swarovski crystal designs. Shoppers can also buy specialized Bhaiya-Bhabhi sets, kids’ rakhis, pet rakhis, and Rakhi Hug cards.

Amazon partners with established brands like FNP, Oye Happy, Ugaoo, and IGP to provide packaged sweets, chocolates, grooming kits, plants, and stationery items. The storefront groups these items together so buyers can purchase their ceremonial items and sibling gifts in one checkout.

Interactive Shopping Tools and Delivery Terms

To simplify gift discovery, Amazon Now added a 30-second interactive tool named the Rakhi Vibe Check quiz. The feature asks brief questions about sibling relationships, categorizing them into profiles like Long Distance Bond or 2AM Call, before recommending specific products based on the results.

Orders qualify for free delivery when Amazon Prime members spend Rs 99 or more. Non-Prime customers receive free delivery on orders starting from Rs 149. The company charges zero handling fees across all qualifying purchases. Users can access the store by opening the standard Amazon app and tapping the lightning Now icon on the main screen to check pin code availability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price for rakhis on the Amazon Now store?

A1. Rakhis on the Amazon Now store start at Rs 19, while gifting sets and festive sweets begin at Rs 99.

Q2. What types of rakhis can buyers order?

A2. The catalog includes NFC-enabled, QR-code, Hanuman Chalisa, Swarovski crystal, DIY, Bhaiya-Bhabhi, kids’, and pet rakhis.

Q3. What is the minimum order value for free delivery?

A3. Free delivery requires a minimum order of Rs 99 for Amazon Prime members and Rs 149 for non-Prime members.

Q4. How do customers check if quick delivery is active in their area?

A4. Users can open the Amazon shopping app and select the lightning Now icon located in the top banner to check local pin code availability.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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