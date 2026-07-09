TELUS Digital Partners With IISc Bengaluru To Advance Enterprise AI Research

TELUS Digital, a global technology service provider specializing in artificial intelligence solutions and digital customer experiences, announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The collaboration focuses on advancing research in machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence while preparing the next generation of technology professionals for industry challenges. Prof. Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean of the Division of Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Sciences at the institute, and Amith Nair, General Manager of AI Services Delivery at the technology provider, formalised the agreement by exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding.

Key Takeaways

Industry Collaboration: Researchers from the institute will work directly alongside company teams on active corporate research and development projects.

Researchers from the institute will work directly alongside company teams on active corporate research and development projects. Skill Development: The agreement establishes multiple student pathways, including internships, assistantships, workshops, and direct placements.

The agreement establishes multiple student pathways, including internships, assistantships, workshops, and direct placements. Knowledge Exchange: Both entities will share scientific publications, technical expertise, and academic event platforms.

Both entities will share scientific publications, technical expertise, and academic event platforms. Practical Deployment: The partnership aims to translate theoretical academic papers into functional, deployable enterprise software applications.

Bridging Academic Research and Industry Scale

The Indian Institute of Science, established in 1909 through a partnership involving industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, remains a premier destination for advanced scientific education in India. While the institute frequently publishes academic papers in peer-reviewed journals, this alliance provides a direct pathway to apply that knowledge to complex, large-scale engineering problems.

Amith Nair of TELUS Digital highlighted that the collaboration bridges the gap between classroom simulations and massive digital engineering issues that cannot be replicated in an academic environment. By placing researchers next to active corporate development groups, the initiative helps students solve complex industry issues before graduation.

Prof. Ambedkar Dukkipati, Chair of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Consultancy at the institute, noted that the joint workflow will help convert high-level machine learning and robotics concepts into practical solutions for commercial deployment.

Long-Term Talent Nurturing

The framework introduces several mutual growth paths, focusing on co-creating technology, hosting skill workshops, and facilitating student placements. For the technology provider, which develops enterprise management tools like its proprietary Fuel iX platform, the move strengthens its operational presence in India. India represents one of the most vital global hubs for engineering talent, and this alliance secures a direct pipeline to top-tier technical minds.

During the announcement event, representatives from the company also engaged with engineering students, answering queries regarding industry expectations and required skill sets for modern technology careers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the primary objective of the partnership between TELUS Digital and IISc?

A1. The primary objective is to collaborate on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics research while providing students with practical industry experience through internships and joint research projects.

Q2. Who are the primary entities involved in this agreement?

A2. The entities are TELUS Digital, a global AI-focused digital customer experience service provider, and the Indian Institute of Science, a premier scientific research and higher education institution based in Bengaluru.

Q3. How will students at the institute benefit from this collaboration?

A3. Students gain access to professional workshops, skill training initiatives, formal internships, student assistantships, and direct placement opportunities while working on live corporate projects.

Q4. What specific technology areas does the research collaboration cover?

A4. The research focuses on the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotics.