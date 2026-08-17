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Rapoo Launches C500AF 4K Webcam With Dual Noise Reduction Microphones in India

Rapoo launches the C500AF 4K autofocus webcam in India featuring dual noise-reduction mics, a 75-degree lens, and a built-in privacy cover for Rs 8,999.

By Shweta Bansal
3 Min Read
Rapoo Launches C500AF 4K Webcam With Dual Noise Reduction Microphones in India

Computer peripherals maker Rapoo announced the launch of its C500AF 4K Web Camera in India on August 13, 2026. The device targets professionals, educators, and content creators who need clear video output for remote meetings and live streaming. Featuring 2160p Ultra HD video resolution and automatic focus adjustment, the webcam works directly via USB connectivity without requiring extra software setup.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Video Quality: 2160p 4K Ultra HD resolution with autofocus capability.
  • Field of View: 75-degree wide-angle lens with 360-degree horizontal rotation.
  • Audio Setup: Built-in dual noise-reduction microphones.
  • Privacy and Mounting: Integrated physical privacy shutter with a multi-purpose mounting clip for monitors, laptops, and tripods.
  • Pricing and Warranty: Special launch price of Rs 8,999 (MRP Rs 15,399) backed by a 2-year warranty.

Rapoo Launches C500AF 4K Webcam

Design and Core Features

The Rapoo C500AF uses an optical sensor that records video at 2160p 4K Ultra HD resolution. The integrated autofocus system continuously tracks the subject, keeping the frame sharp during movement. It features a 75-degree field-of-view lens suitable for single users as well as small group calls.

To handle audio in noisy home or office setups, Rapoo added dual noise-reduction microphones to filter out ambient sound. For hardware security, a physical privacy cover sits over the lens to block visual access when the camera is idle.

Setup, Mounting, and Platform Support

The unit operates on a driver-free, plug-and-play standard via USB. Users can mount the base onto laptop screens, external computer monitors, or standard tripod stands. The base also supports 360-degree horizontal rotation to help users adjust framing manually.

The hardware works across major desktop and mobile operating systems, including Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android.

Price and Retail Availability

The Rapoo C500AF carries an MRP of Rs 15,399, but buyers can purchase it at an introductory launch price of Rs 8,999. Rapoo includes a 2-year warranty with the product.

Sales have opened through authorized Rapoo offline dealer networks and retail stores across India. E-commerce availability on Amazon India and Flipkart will follow shortly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Rapoo C500AF webcam in India?

A1. The webcam has an MRP of Rs 15,399 and sells at a special introductory price of Rs 8,999.

Q2. Does the Rapoo C500AF require driver installation?

A2. No, it is a plug-and-play device that works via USB without external software or drivers.

Q3. What is the video resolution supported by the Rapoo C500AF?

A3. The webcam supports 2160p 4K Ultra HD resolution and includes an autofocus lens.

Q4. Does the camera include a physical privacy shutter?

A4. Yes, the C500AF has a built-in privacy cover that physically blocks the lens.

Q5. Which operating systems support the Rapoo C500AF?

A5. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android platforms.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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