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boAt Launches Aavante Bar Prime Soundbar Series in India Starting at Rs 12,999

boAt introduces the Aavante Bar Prime series in India with 5.2-channel audio, dual subwoofers, and up to 600W output starting at Rs 12,999.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
boAt Launches Aavante Bar Prime Soundbar Series in India Starting at Rs 12,999

Indian consumer tech brand boAt expands its home audio range with the release of the Aavante Bar Prime series, offering up to 600W audio output and 5.2-channel surround sound. The fresh lineup includes three distinct models: the Aavante Bar Prime DA600, Aavante Bar Prime B450, and Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D. Aimed at buyers looking to upgrade basic television speakers for movies, sports, and gaming, the series features dual subwoofers, Dolby audio support, and prices running from Rs 12,999 to Rs 18,999.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • boAt launches three new soundbars in India: DA600, B450, and Thunder-D.
  • Audio output goes up to 600W with 5.2-channel surround sound on select models.
  • Setup includes dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers for deep bass and spatial audio.
  • Connectivity covers HDMI eARC, Bluetooth v5.3, Optical, AUX, and USB.
  • Prices start at Rs 12,999 and go up to Rs 18,999 across online and offline channels.

Features and Specifications

The top model, Aavante Bar Prime DA600, delivers 600W boAt Signature Sound along with 5.2-channel surround sound. It comes equipped with Dolby Atmos support, dual wired subwoofers, and dual rear satellite speakers to deliver clear spatial audio.

The mid-tier option, Aavante Bar Prime B450, provides 450W sound output. It also uses a 5.2-channel configuration with dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers.

The Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D focuses on everyday home entertainment, featuring Dolby Audio support and balanced acoustic tuning.

All three soundbars feature multiple connectivity options. Users get HDMI eARC, Bluetooth v5.3, an optical port, an AUX input, and a USB port. These ports ensure smooth pairing with modern smart televisions, set-top boxes, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

Pricing and Availability

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime series sells at introductory prices between Rs 12,999 and Rs 18,999. Buyers can purchase these units online via the official boAt website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The devices are also available offline at retail stores across the country.

Parent firm Imagine Marketing Limited stated that the lineup targets households seeking better home entertainment without dealing with bulky traditional multi-speaker setups.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the boAt Aavante Bar Prime series?

A1. The lineup starts at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 and goes up to Rs 18,999 for the top configuration.

Q2. What is the total sound output of the flagship Aavante Bar Prime DA600?

A2. The DA600 delivers a peak power output of 600W with 5.2-channel surround sound.

Q3. Does the boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600 support Dolby Atmos?

A3. Yes, the Aavante Bar Prime DA600 comes with Dolby Atmos support along with dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers.

Q4. Which connectivity options are available on the Aavante Bar Prime soundbars?

A4. The soundbars include Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical audio input, AUX port, and USB playback support.

Q5. Where can buyers purchase the new boAt soundbars in India?

A5. The soundbars are available through the official boAt online store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and authorized offline retail stores.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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