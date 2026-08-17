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Consistent Infosystems Launches KAVACH USB 3.0 External SSD in India

Consistent Infosystems launches KAVACH USB 3.0 external SSD in India with up to 450 MB/s read speed, 2TB storage, and wide OS support.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems Launches KAVACH USB 3.0 External SSD in India

Indian IT hardware and electronics brand Consistent Infosystems launched its new portable storage drive, the KAVACH USB 3.0 External SSD, on August 13, 2026. The device offers data read speeds of up to 450 MB/s and comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage sizes. Built for everyday work, content creators, students, and professionals, the drive uses a USB 3.0 interface with a 6Gbps transfer rate to move heavy media files, documents, and video projects. Buyers in India can purchase the drive through the official online store and local retail partner networks.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Consistent Infosystems launched the KAVACH USB 3.0 External SSD in India.
  • The SSD delivers read speeds of up to 450 MB/s and a 6Gbps transfer rate.
  • Storage options include 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.
  • Hardware build includes ABS plastic and aluminium alloy with a Micro-B connector.
  • The drive works on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
  • Sales are open on shop.consistent.in and through offline channel partners across India.

Design and Technical Specifications

The KAVACH external solid state drive uses a combination of ABS plastic and aluminium alloy materials. This design keeps the chassis lightweight for travel while protecting internal components from routine daily handling. The drive includes a Micro-B port for physical connections.

The storage device supports plug-and-play functionality across Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms without needing extra driver setups. The 6Gbps transfer interface helps reduce wait times when backing up photos, video footage, system images, and work files.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that users need fast, dependable, and portable drives to manage growing amounts of personal and professional digital data. He noted that the KAVACH external SSD aims to provide simple file transfers for creators, office workers, and everyday users on the move.

Brand Background and Availability

Consistent Infosystems started its operations in New Delhi in 2011. Over the years, the brand expanded into computer hardware, surveillance systems, print consumables, and gaming peripherals. The company runs more than 25 branch offices, 93 service centers, and a network of over 3,795 channel partners in India, while exporting products to 17 countries.

The KAVACH USB 3.0 External SSD is available immediately through the official Consistent online store and authorized retail dealers across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the maximum read speed of the Consistent KAVACH external SSD?

A1. The Consistent KAVACH USB 3.0 external SSD offers read speeds of up to 450 MB/s.

Q2. Which storage capacities are available for the KAVACH SSD?

A2. The drive comes in three storage sizes: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Q3. What operating systems support the KAVACH external drive?

A3. The KAVACH SSD supports Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.

Q4. Where can customers buy the Consistent KAVACH SSD in India?

A4. The SSD is available on shop.consistent.in and through Consistent channel partners across India.

Q5. What materials are used in the KAVACH SSD casing?

A5. The drive uses a build combining ABS plastic and aluminium alloy.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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