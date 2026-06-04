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Zotac Gaming Alloy Micro ATX Computer Case Launched in India Starting at Rs 5999

Zotac Technology launches its first computer cabinet, the Zotac Gaming Alloy mATX PC case in India, starting at Rs 5,999 with special launch offers.

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Zotac Gaming Alloy Micro ATX Computer Case Launched in India Starting at Rs 5999

Zotac Technology officially entered the computer chassis market today with the launch of the Zotac Gaming Alloy Micro-ATX (mATX) PC case in India. The compact tower marks the first time the hardware manufacturer is selling standalone computer cabinets. Built specifically for PC builders, the cabinet focuses on high airflow and space efficiency. The cabinet arrives in two color options, priced at Rs 5,999 for the black version and Rs 6,199 for the white version. Authorized retail partners, offline shops, and major Indian e-commerce websites are now stocking the product across the country.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Zotac enters the PC case category for the first time with the Alloy mATX cabinet.
  • The case costs Rs 5,999 for the black variant and Rs 6,199 for the white model.
  • It supports large graphics cards up to 412mm and liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm.
  • A pre-launch bundle offer from June 5 to June 15, 2026, provides Rs 2,000 cashback when purchased with a Zotac RTX 5060 or higher graphics card.

Zotac Gaming Alloy Micro ATX Computer Case

The new cabinet targets Indian PC gamers and builders who want a smaller footprint without losing hardware compatibility. It accommodates both Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. Even with its smaller mATX form factor, the interior provides 412mm of clearance for large graphics cards. This layout ensures that buyers can install large triple-fan graphics cards, including modern high-end options.

Cooling performance relies on a heavy airflow layout. The cabinet features a sloped bottom channel called an air-guide ramp, which forces fresh air directly toward the graphics card. Users can install up to 10 cooling fans inside the cabinet to maximize thermal management. For liquid cooling setup, the top panel supports a 360mm All-In-One (AIO) liquid cooler radiator. Zotac includes three 120mm Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) cooling fans pre-installed inside the box to help users start building immediately.

Deepak Gupta, Regional Director of Southeast Asia for Zotac, stated that the launch represents the expanding focus of the company to offer complete hardware setups for gaming, AI work, and content creation. He mentioned that India is a primary market for the brand, prompting the introduction of new product categories to local buyers.

The construction utilizes steel, aluminum, ABS plastic, and a tempered glass side panel to show off internal components. For regular upkeep, the case features quick-detachable side panels alongside a front dust filter that pops out with a simple push. The top input-output panel offers modern connectivity, including one 10Gbps USB Type-C port, a 5Gbps USB Type-A port, and a headphone-microphone audio jack combo. For storage, the chassis provides space for one 3.5-inch hard drive and one 2.5-inch solid-state drive, alongside five PCIe expansion slots.

Zotac introduced a bundled promotional deal running from June 5 to June 15, 2026, to accompany the retail release. Buyers who purchase the Zotac Gaming Alloy case alongside any Zotac GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card or higher model will receive a Rs 2,000 cashback discount. This limited-time promotion applies only to new RTX 50 series cards purchased alongside the cabinet through authorized online and offline partners in India.

FAQ

Q1. What is the price of the Zotac Gaming Alloy PC case in India?

A1. The black color variant costs Rs 5,999, while the white color variant sells for Rs 6,199.

Q2. Which motherboard sizes fit inside the Zotac Gaming Alloy cabinet?

A2. The cabinet officially supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboard sizes. It does not support motherboards with backside connectors.

Q3. What liquid cooling radiator sizes can I install in this case?

A3. The top panel of the cabinet supports liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm in size.

Q4. How many cooling fans can the Zotac Gaming Alloy hold in total?

A4. The chassis houses up to 10 cooling fans of 120mm size, and it comes with three 120mm PWM fans pre-installed in the box.

Q5. What is the maximum graphics card length supported by this chassis?

A5. The internal clearance allows you to install graphics cards up to 412mm in length.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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