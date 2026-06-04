ViewSonic introduces IN05 series ViewBoard 4K EDLA interactive displays with integrated classroom artificial intelligence software in India

ViewSonic Corp. expanded its educational technology portfolio in India on June 2, 2026, with the official launch of the IN05 series ViewBoard interactive flat panels. The new lineup contains three separate models grouped by diagonal screen size: the 65-inch IN6505-N, the 75-inch IN7505-N, and the 86-inch IN8605-N. These ultra-high-definition 4K interactive displays run on the Android 16 operating system and meet the strict guidelines of the Google Android Enterprise Device License Agreement, or EDLA. This regulatory certification allows schools to access the official Google Play Store natively from the display, granting direct use of applications like Google Chrome, YouTube, and Google Search in a verified digital environment.

Key Takeaways

Multiple Display Configurations: The lineup features 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch 4K panels designed for diverse classroom sizes.

The lineup features 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch 4K panels designed for diverse classroom sizes. Google Certified Platform: Operates on Android 16 with official EDLA licensing for native Google Play Store access and automated software security updates.

Operates on Android 16 with official EDLA licensing for native Google Play Store access and automated software security updates. Dedicated Built-in Hardware: Powered by an octa-core processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Powered by an octa-core processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Advanced Touch Capability: Utilizes infrared touch tracking hardware capable of registering 50 concurrent touch points.

Utilizes infrared touch tracking hardware capable of registering 50 concurrent touch points. Integrated Software Suites: Packaged with specific software tools like Ask AI, Video Pilot, AI Mind Map, and Circle Go to assist during lectures.

Interactive Hardware Specifications

The technical architecture of the IN05 series relies on an octa-core central processing unit backed by 8GB of random-access memory and 128GB of onboard storage. Visual presentation across all three panel sizes utilizes a native resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels. The hardware panels provide a peak brightness of 400 nits, an static contrast ratio of 5000:1, and a specialized anti-glare glass coating intended to minimize ambient light reflections inside lit rooms.

For group collaboration, ViewSonic integrated an infrared tracking assembly that monitors up to 50 simultaneous points of physical contact. The hardware chassis includes two 20-watt audio speakers, an integrated single-cable USB-C port for simultaneous power delivery and data streaming, and multiple HDMI 2.0 ports. The displays also carry official Low Blue Light certifications to reduce ocular strain during extended teaching sessions.

The main software highlight of the IN05 series is a bundle of tools designed to assist teachers and students. The Ask AI feature operates as a voice-controlled virtual assistant, allowing educators to alter board settings, swap digital pen colors, or open stored lesson files via spoken commands. For video lessons, Video Pilot builds text summaries, adds timestamped subtitles, and creates interactive navigation indexes automatically.

The displays also include tools for student participation. The Circle Go feature allows a user to draw a ring around any text block or mathematics equation to instantly pull up step-by-step mathematical solutions, visual references, and external study resources. This works beside Calculator Pro, which tracks and calculates handwritten mathematics, and Live Subtitle, which provides automated multilingual translations for video audio. These tools run natively alongside the pre-existing myViewBoard ecosystem, which includes Note and myViewBoard Whiteboard software.

Muneer Ahmad, the managing director for ViewSonic India, stated that the series represents an effort to establish highly connected educational spaces by combining interactive visual hardware with intuitive digital tools. The IN6505-N, IN7505-N, and IN8605-N models will become available across India through verified corporate resellers during the second quarter of 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What screen sizes are available for the ViewSonic IN05 series?

A1. The display series comes in three distinct hardware sizes: 65 inches (IN6505-N), 75 inches (IN7505-N), and 86 inches (IN8605-N).

Q2. What are the main processing specs of these interactive displays?

A2. The internal hardware contains an octa-core application processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of non-volatile flash storage.

Q3. Can schools download standard applications directly onto the ViewBoard?

A3. Yes. Because these displays are officially Google EDLA certified and run Android 16, users can download apps directly from the Google Play Store.

Q4. How many individuals can write or draw on the board simultaneously?

A4. The integrated infrared touch layer can track up to 50 touch points at the same time, allowing multiple students or teachers to collaborate.

Q5. What does the Circle Go feature do during a class?

A5. Circle Go lets a user draw a circle around a math problem or text topic to generate immediate step-by-step answers, related explanations, and learning assets.