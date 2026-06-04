Nike and BTS Launch Exclusive Arirang Tour Merch and Customization Experience

Global sports apparel giant Nike is joining forces with South Korean pop icons BTS to present a unique consumer experience. The partnership delivers an exclusive line of merchandise alongside a custom retail activation to support the group’s ongoing BTS WORLD TOUR “ARIRANG”. This joint effort merges sportswear with global music culture, offering people a new method to display their fandom.

Key Takeaways

Custom Apparel: The collaboration introduces 10 distinct, band-inspired design options through the Nike By You program.

The collaboration introduces 10 distinct, band-inspired design options through the Nike By You program. Exclusive Merchandise: The product line includes special T-shirts, a hoodie, and a cap available only in South Korea.

The product line includes special T-shirts, a hoodie, and a cap available only in South Korea. Indian Rollout: Indian fans can access the customization service in Delhi and Bangalore across two separate scheduling windows.

Indian fans can access the customization service in Delhi and Bangalore across two separate scheduling windows. Phased Launch: The customization experience began rollout on June 1, 2026, while official tour merchandise travels through select tour stops and online platforms.

Tailor-Made Designs Meet Streetwear

The collaboration splits into two distinct retail tracks. The first is the interactive Nike by Your program, which gives fans the chance to personalize Nike shirts and tote bags using 10 custom graphics made specifically for this collection. These visuals combine strong, expressive geometric shapes with fluid motions that reflect the artistic growth of the band.

The visual identity relies heavily on unique typography and wordmarks. Some options prominently showcase the number seven, honoring the seven members of the group. Other graphics include musical bars and notation symbols, highlighting the group’s journey as a voice for their generation.

The second track consists of ready-to-wear tour merchandise. This line consists of premium T-shirts, a black hoodie, and a limited ball cap restricted entirely to the South Korean market. The apparel offers clean lines and minimalist elements, ensuring the pieces serve as functional concert wear.

The global rollout for the retail experience follows a strict regional schedule. The interactive customization centers opened their doors on June 1, 2026, across East Asian hubs, including Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, and Osaka.

For the Indian market, the rollout indicates a maturing retail presence for global pop culture launches. The activation is restricted to Delhi and Bangalore. The service operates in two separate phases, with the first wave opening on June 1, 2026, and a second wave scheduled for October 12, 2026. In the national capital, physical customization hubs are situated at flagship stores in Connaught Place, Vasant Kunj, and Saket.

Meanwhile, the standalone tour merchandise travels independently from the customization hubs. It will sell at select physical stadium stops along the tour route and through dedicated online storefronts in China.

Related FAQs

Q1. Where can I find the BTS Nike By You experience in India?

A1. The experience is available at select flagship Nike stores in Delhi and Bangalore. In Delhi, the service is accessible at the Connaught Place and Vasant Kunj flagship locations, alongside an installation in Saket.

Q2. When will the custom apparel experience be open to the public?

A2. The first phase launched on June 1, 2026. A second phase will open later in the year on October 12, 2026, to help manage product supply and store foot traffic.

Q3. Can I buy the official tour hoodie or Korea cap at the custom retail counters?

A3. No, the official tour merchandise, including the hoodie and the Korea-exclusive cap, is sold separately. These items are distributed at specific concert venues during the Arirang World Tour and through online channels in China.

Q4. What items can be customized using the special graphics?

A4. The 10 custom band-themed graphics can be applied directly to select blank Nike apparel items and canvas tote bags available at the customization counters.