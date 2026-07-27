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Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India

Consistent Infosystems launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh power bank with 15W magnetic wireless charging and 22.5W fast wired charging in India.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India

Consistent Infosystems has expanded its consumer tech lineup in India with the launch of the AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. The New Delhi based technology brand announced the accessory to serve smartphone users who need mobile power backup during daily travel. The device combines magnetic wireless power delivery with high speed wired charging options in a single compact unit.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Battery Capacity: Contains a 10000mAh battery capacity for daily phone top-ups.
  • Dual Charging Modes: Supports 15W magnetic wireless charging alongside 22.5W fast wired charging.
  • Added Utility: Built with a foldable back kickstand, a digital LED battery percentage meter, and pass-through charging.
  • Color Options: Comes in Blue and Purple color finishes.
  • Distribution: Available through shop.consistent.in and offline retail channels across India.

Key Specifications and Product Details

The AAGO ProMag belongs to the AAGO lifestyle accessories division of Consistent Infosystems. The portable charger provides 15W magnetic wireless power output tuned for Qi-enabled devices, which is the industry standard wireless technology used in modern smartphones. Built-in magnets align the power bank against the rear shell of compatible phones to hold the device securely while charging.

For wired connections, the power bank features a bidirectional USB Type-C port that delivers up to 22.5W output power. The same Type-C port functions as the input port to recharge the internal battery. The accessory supports pass-through charging, which lets users recharge both the power bank and a connected handset simultaneously from one wall adapter.

A digital LED display shows exact battery percentage numbers so users can track remaining power levels. The unit also incorporates a built-in kickstand on the rear panel. This stand holds the smartphone upright, letting users watch videos, handle video calls, or read messages while the device charges. For user safety, the power bank includes protective internal circuits against over-charging, over-voltage, over-current, and short circuits.

Pricing Availability and Brand Background

The portable charger comes in Blue and Purple color choices. Its lightweight profile fits into pockets, side bags, or backpacks for regular commutes. Buyers can purchase the AAGO ProMag online through the official company store at shop.consistent.in or through physical retail partners across Indian states.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said that users today look for fast and simple charging accessories during daily routines. He noted that the new model blends wireless convenience with wired fast charging to make daily battery management easy.

Consistent Infosystems started operations in 2011 in New Delhi as an IT hardware manufacturer. Over the years, the brand expanded into security cameras, PC components, print supplies, and mobile accessories. The enterprise currently runs over 25 branch offices, 93 official service centers, and a network of over 3,700 channel distribution partners across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the wireless charging output of the AAGO ProMag power bank?

A1. The AAGO ProMag power bank provides 15W magnetic wireless charging output for compatible Qi-enabled smartphones.

Q2. What fast charging speed does the USB Type-C port support?

A2. The bidirectional USB Type-C port supports up to 22.5W fast wired output and input charging.

Q3. Can you charge the power bank and a phone at the same time?

A3. Yes, the device includes pass-through charging capabilities, which allows charging both the power bank and a phone simultaneously.

Q4. What colors are available for the AAGO ProMag power bank?

A4. The accessory is available in Blue and Purple color options.

Q5. Where can customers buy this power bank in India?

A5. Customers can buy the device online at shop.consistent.in or through local IT and mobile retail stores across India.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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