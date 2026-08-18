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Fairphone Launches Repairable Gen 6 Plus Smartphone in US for USD 650

Fairphone launches Gen 6 Plus in the US for $650 with modular parts, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, Android 16, and support through 2033.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Fairphone Launches Repairable Gen 6 Plus Smartphone in US for USD 650

Dutch electronics brand Fairphone has officially launched its newest repairable smartphone, the Fairphone Gen 6 Plus, in the United States with a direct retail price of $650. The company is selling the unlocked Android handset directly through its official online storefront, allowing buyers in the US to purchase the hardware without third-party importers or workarounds.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Fairphone Gen 6 Plus sells directly in the US for $650 unlocked.
  • The device works with AT&T and T-Mobile cellular networks.
  • Hardware features 12 modular parts that owners can replace with a basic screwdriver.
  • Specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB expandable storage.
  • Software runs Android 16 out of the box with planned update support until 2033.

Fairphone Launches Repairable Gen 6 Plus Smartphone

Modular Design and Long Support Cycle

The Fairphone Gen 6 Plus emphasizes user repairability through a modular internal design. Users can take apart the phone to replace 12 separate components, including the display, charging port, cameras, and outer shell, using a standard Torx T5 screwdriver. The device contains a user-removable 4,415 mAh battery that requires no heat guns, suction tools, or glue to extract.

Fairphone guarantees that official spare parts and software patches will remain available until at least 2033. The phone ships with Android 16 and includes coverage for six major operating system upgrades. Fairphone also includes a five-year hardware warranty for US customers.

Internal Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, Fairphone equipped the Gen 6 Plus with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 system-on-chip, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of internal storage. Users can add more storage space via a built-in microSD card tray.

The front of the phone carries a 6.31-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2484 by 1116 pixels. For photography, the phone features a 50-megapixel main rear camera using a Sony sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. A 32-megapixel front sensor handles video calls and selfies. The handset supports 30W wired charging, 5G cellular bands for AT&T and T-Mobile networks, NFC for mobile payments, and dual-SIM capability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How much does the Fairphone Gen 6 Plus cost in the US?

A1. The phone costs $650 for the 256GB storage and 12GB RAM model on the official Fairphone US website.

Q2. Can users change the battery themselves?

A2. Yes. The phone has a removable 4,415 mAh battery that can be detached and replaced by hand without glue or special heating equipment.

Q3. Which US cellular networks support the Fairphone Gen 6 Plus?

A3. The unlocked device is compatible with 5G and 4G LTE networks operated by T-Mobile and AT&T.

Q4. How long will the Fairphone Gen 6 Plus receive software updates?

A4. Fairphone promises official software updates and security support through 2033, alongside spare part availability.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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