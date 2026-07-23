Samsung Introduces Smart Eyewear Running Android XR and Google Gemini

Samsung introduced its new Intelligent Eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026. Developed in partnership with Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker, the smart glasses expand the Galaxy ecosystem into hands-free wearables. The device runs on the Android XR platform and uses Google Gemini AI to assist users through voice, touch, and visual inputs without needing a display screen.

Key Takeaways

Built in partnership with tech company Google and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor and Android XR platform.

Features Google Gemini AI for message summaries, live translations, and visual context notes.

Offers up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 7 extra charges via the case.

Available in two distinct frame styles with no built-in screen, relying on audio and camera inputs.

Design and Frame Options Samsung worked directly with global fashion brands to make the frames feel like everyday glasses rather than bulky tech hardware. Korean brand Gentle Monster designed a black frame featuring a straight top rim and rounded lower edges. American brand Warby Parker created a classic brown frame with a slightly upswept brow line. Both designs prioritize lightweight materials and balanced weight distribution across the nose and ears for long hours of daily wear.

Hardware and Battery Specs Qualcomm provides the processing chip through its Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. This processor manages heat output, battery usage, and wireless connectivity inside the thin frame sides. A built-in camera captures what the wearer sees to give visual context to the Gemini AI assistant.

The onboard battery lasts up to nine hours on one charge. The bundled protective charging case holds enough power to recharge the glasses up to seven times, offering long battery support when traveling.

AI Features and Everyday Functions The smart glasses do not have a built-in screen. Instead, they rely on directional speakers, microphones, and touch-sensitive temples. Users can ask Google Gemini for walking directions, hear summaries of incoming text messages, or listen to real-time audio translations in foreign languages.

When looking at physical objects or text, such as a meeting whiteboard or printed document, the camera captures a photo and converts the information into organized notes inside the Samsung Notes app. Wearers can also share their live camera view during video calls or record first-person video clips hands-free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the main hardware specs of Samsung Intelligent Eyewear?

A1. The glasses run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor with Android XR. They include a built-in camera, directional speakers, touch controls, and a battery lasting up to 9 hours on one charge.

Q2. Do Samsung smart glasses feature a display screen?

A2. No, the glasses do not have a display screen. They use audio output, microphones, and touch controls to keep the frames slim and light.

Q3. Which fashion brands designed the Samsung smart glasses?

A3. Samsung partnered with Gentle Monster for a black frame design and Warby Parker for a brown upswept brow line frame style.

Q4. What AI assistant runs on Samsung smart glasses?

A4. The device uses Google Gemini AI through Android XR to provide visual analysis, message summaries, live translations, and navigation guidance.

Q5. How much do Samsung smart glasses cost and when do they release?

A5. Samsung has not shared price details or launch dates yet, though sales are expected to begin later in 2026.