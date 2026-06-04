TecPods launches F50 Bluetooth earbuds in India with 30 hours battery life for INR 499

TecPods just launched its new F50 Bluetooth earbuds in New Delhi on June 3, 2026. Price? ₹499. That’s about as budget as it gets for wireless earbuds with this kind of spec sheet. If you’re after something affordable that still gives you decent battery life and up-to-date connectivity, these might be worth a look.

Key Takeaways

Price: Available for ₹499 in India.

Available for ₹499 in India. Battery: Offers up to 30 hours of total playtime.

Offers up to 30 hours of total playtime. Audio Quality: Features 13.2mm audio drivers and Ambient Noise Cancellation.

Features 13.2mm audio drivers and Ambient Noise Cancellation. Connectivity: Uses Bluetooth 5.4 technology.

Uses Bluetooth 5.4 technology. Durability: Comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Hardware and Audio Quality

The F50 packs 13.2mm audio drivers. That’s pretty big for earbuds at this price. You get solid bass and a balanced sound, whether you’re listening to music, watching a movie, or just on a call. Ambient Noise Cancellation is built in, so background noise shouldn’t get in the way too much. There’s also an HD mic for calls. Nothing fancy, but it gets the job done.

Connectivity and Gaming Controls

You get Bluetooth 5.4 here, so pairing is quick and connections stay solid. Works with your phone, tablet, or laptop. If you play games on your phone, there’s a low-latency mode to cut down on audio lag. Handy for video too. You can also trigger your phone’s voice assistant with a tap on the earbuds. Simple enough.

Battery Performance and Design

The device provides a total playtime of up to 30 hours on a single charge cycle. This allows users to listen to music and take calls throughout the day without looking for a charger. The physical design is lightweight and ergonomic to fit securely in the ear during long periods of use. The brand built the earbuds to provide all-day comfort while keeping a modern appearance. The earbuds hold an IPX4 water resistance rating, protecting the internal hardware from sweat during workouts and light rain drops.

Brand Perspective

Puneet Gulati is the Founder and CEO of TecPods. He stated the company designed the F50 to give buyers good sound quality, long battery life, and physical comfort in a single product. The launch expands the audio lineup for TecPods as they try to reach more Indian buyers looking for budget accessories without losing quality or performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of TecPods F50 earbuds?

A1. The TecPods F50 Bluetooth earbuds cost ₹499 in India.

Q2. Do the TecPods F50 have noise cancellation?

A2. Yes, the device includes Ambient Noise Cancellation to help clear up sound during calls and media playback.

Q3. How long does the battery last on the TecPods F50?

A3. The earbuds offer up to 30 hours of total playtime before you need to plug the case into a charger again.

Q4. Are the TecPods F50 good for gaming?

A4. The earbuds feature a low-latency mode and a Bluetooth 5.4 connection, which reduces audio delay for mobile gamers.

Q5. Are the earbuds waterproof?

A5. They have an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning they can handle sweat and light water splashes, but you should not submerge them in water.