Dell Expands Consumer Laptop Portfolio in India With XPS 13 and Alienware 15 Launch

Dell Technologies expanded its consumer laptop portfolio in India on July 28, 2026, bringing its latest XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S, and Alienware 15 devices to the market. The new models serve diverse consumer groups, including students, everyday working professionals, and video game enthusiasts. Prices for the newly introduced hardware begin at INR 79,990, with availability spreading across online and offline retail outlets nationwide.

Key Takeaways

Dell XPS 13 starts at INR 79,990 and weighs 1kg with a 12.7mm thin profile.

Dell 14S and Dell 16S feature Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors with up to 50 TOPS NPU capability.

Alienware 15 arrives with Intel Core 7 Series 2 chips and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics starting at INR 1,28,990.

The entire line is accessible across 400 Indian cities through Dell Exclusive Stores and partner retail outlets.

Dell XPS 13 Details and Specifications

The new XPS 13 features a CNC aluminium body measuring 12.7mm in thickness and weighing 1kg. It runs on Intel Core Series 3 or Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. Dell claims up to 17 hours of battery life for video streaming.

The laptop includes a 2.5K LCD InfinityEdge touch screen that supports a variable refresh rate between 30Hz and 120Hz. It offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy, 500 nits brightness, and Eyesafe display technology. Wireless connectivity relies on standard Intel Wi-Fi 7. For audio, it includes Dolby Atmos tuned quad speakers. The device comes with options for two Thunderbolt 4 ports or two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Pricing for the XPS 13 starts at INR 79,990.

Dell 14S and 16S Laptop Features

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S models focus on daily computing tasks. Both devices run on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors. Their built-in NPU delivers up to 50 TOPS for local artificial intelligence tasks. The Dell 16S configuration with an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H chip offers 55 percent higher graphics performance compared to the previous generation.

The Dell 14S weighs 1.46kg and measures 15.3mm in thickness. Display choices include FHD+ OLED touch or non-touch options for the 14S, while the 16S offers a 2.8K OLED touch panel with 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision support. Port options include two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a headset jack. The Dell 14S starts at INR 1,19,990, while the Dell 16S starts at INR 2,29,990.

Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop

Alienware 15 targets Indian PC gamers. It features configurations up to Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards. The laptop comes with a 15.3-inch WUXGA screen featuring a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Dell built the chassis using polycarbonate resin in a Nova Black finish. The hardware underwent durability testing for drops up to 18 inches and liquid spills up to 60ml. Connectivity options include Ethernet RJ45, HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a power jack. The Alienware 15 starts at INR 1,28,990.

Retail Availability and Offers

Dell products are selling through Dellstore.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, and retail outlets across 400 Indian cities. Dell offers bank cashback up to INR 5,000 on the XPS 13 and up to INR 10,000 on select Alienware 15 models, alongside zero down payment finance schemes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Dell XPS 13 in India?

A1. The Dell XPS 13 starts at INR 79,990 in India.

Q2. What processors power the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S laptops?

A2. The Dell 14S and 16S feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors with up to 50 TOPS NPU capabilities.

Q3. What graphics card is included in the Alienware 15?

A3. The Alienware 15 comes in configurations featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.

Q4. Where can customers buy these new Dell laptops in India?

A4. Customers can buy these laptops online at Dellstore.com, as well as offline through Dell Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, and multi-brand outlets in over 400 cities.

Q5. Does the Alienware 15 come with any special promotional offers?

A5. Yes, buyers can get up to 10 percent cashback (up to INR 10,000) on select bank cards and purchase an Alienware 25 320Hz Gaming Monitor worth INR 22,600 for INR 9,999.