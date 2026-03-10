OnePlus Introduces Nord Buds 4 Pro with Stronger Noise Cancellation and Upgraded Sound

OnePlus has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the Nord Buds 4 Pro, its latest addition to the Nord audio lineup. The new wireless earbuds will debut on March 19, 2026, bringing a set of features that, at least on paper, look closer to premium earbuds than typical mid-range options.

The Nord Buds 4 Pro introduce 55 decibels of active noise cancellation, a redesigned internal driver system, and support for high-resolution audio via LHDC 5.0. OnePlus has also refined the design with a smaller charging case and added more convenient physical controls directly on the earbuds.

In many ways, the goal seems fairly clear. OnePlus wants to bring flagship-style audio features to a wider audience without pushing the price too high.

Key Takeaways

The earbuds feature 55dB active noise cancellation, certified by TÜV Rheinland

Titanium-coated drivers deliver double the power compared to Nord Buds 3 Pro

LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio and spatial audio are supported

Charging case is 10% smaller than the previous generation

On-bud volume sliders allow quick volume adjustments without using a phone

Full pricing and availability details will be revealed during the March 19 launch event

Expanding the Nord Audio Ecosystem

With the Nord Buds 4 Pro, OnePlus continues expanding its Nord ecosystem in India. The Nord series has traditionally focused on offering practical features at a lower price point compared to the flagship Buds Pro lineup.

That same strategy appears to continue here. The company is positioning the Nord Buds 4 Pro as a meaningful upgrade over the Nord Buds 3 Pro, particularly in areas like noise cancellation and sound performance. It feels like OnePlus is gradually narrowing the gap between its mid-range and premium audio products.

For users already familiar with the Nord brand through its smartphones, these earbuds seem designed to fit neatly into that ecosystem.

55dB Active Noise Cancellation with TÜV Rheinland Certification

The most attention-grabbing feature of the Nord Buds 4 Pro is undoubtedly the 55dB active noise cancellation capability. According to OnePlus, the earbuds can suppress a significant amount of external sound, which should make a noticeable difference in environments such as crowded metro stations, airplanes, or busy workplaces.

Interestingly, this level of ANC performance is usually associated with higher-end earbuds. Seeing it appear in the Nord series suggests that OnePlus is trying to push the boundaries of what mid-range audio products can offer.

To validate the performance claims, the earbuds have received high-performance ANC certification from TÜV Rheinland, an independent testing organization known for evaluating consumer electronics.

In practical terms, stronger ANC generally means fewer distractions while listening to music or taking calls. Of course, real-world performance can vary depending on the environment, but the specifications certainly look promising.

Titanium-Coated Drivers for Deeper Bass and Clearer Vocals

Sound quality is another area where OnePlus has introduced noticeable changes. The Nord Buds 4 Pro feature new titanium-coated drivers, designed to deliver stronger and more detailed audio.

According to the company, these drivers provide 100% more power compared to the components used in the Nord Buds 3 Pro. That increase in power primarily benefits bass response while still maintaining clarity in vocals and mid-range frequencies.

Titanium-coated drivers are often used to improve rigidity in the diaphragm, which helps reduce distortion at higher volumes. In theory, that should translate to a richer sound profile with better separation between instruments.

For listeners who enjoy bass-heavy genres like electronic music or hip-hop, this hardware upgrade could be particularly noticeable.

LHDC 5.0 and Spatial Audio for High-Resolution Listening

Another major addition is support for LHDC 5.0, a Bluetooth audio codec designed for high-resolution wireless streaming. When paired with compatible smartphones, LHDC 5.0 allows music to be transmitted with greater detail and clarity compared to standard Bluetooth codecs.

This means listeners may hear subtle details in music that often get lost during compressed wireless playback. The difference might not be dramatic for every listener, but for people who care about audio quality, it can be meaningful.

The Nord Buds 4 Pro also include spatial audio support, which creates a three-dimensional sound environment. When watching movies or listening to certain tracks, spatial audio can make sound appear to come from different directions rather than a flat stereo field.

It is the kind of feature that used to be reserved almost exclusively for premium earbuds.

Improved Controls and Lightweight Design

One small but practical improvement is the addition of on-bud volume sliders. Many wireless earbuds require users to open their phone or app just to adjust the volume. With the Nord Buds 4 Pro, listeners can simply swipe up or down on the earbud stems.

It sounds like a small detail, but features like this often make daily use noticeably more convenient.

Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams, keeping the design lightweight enough for extended listening sessions. The earbuds also contain three microphones, which work together to improve voice clarity during calls by reducing background noise and wind interference.

For users who frequently take calls through their earbuds, that improvement could be quite useful.

The charging case has also been redesigned. It is now 10% smaller than the previous generation, which should make it easier to carry in pockets or small bags.

Despite the reduced size, OnePlus says the battery life remains competitive with the earlier model. Exact endurance figures will likely be confirmed during the official launch event.

The Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available in two color options:

Radiant Gray

Raven Black

Both finishes appear to maintain the minimal design language OnePlus typically uses across its audio products.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will officially launch in India on March 19, 2026. During the event, OnePlus is expected to reveal full pricing details, battery specifications, and availability information.

Once released, the earbuds will likely be available through:

Amazon India

Flipkart

The official OnePlus online store

Given the Nord lineup’s track record, the pricing will probably aim to stay competitive within the mid-range wireless earbuds segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro be available in India?

A1: The official launch event will take place on March 19, 2026. Availability and pricing will be announced during the event.

Q2: What is the benefit of LHDC 5.0 support?

A2: LHDC 5.0 is a Bluetooth audio codec that allows high-resolution wireless audio transmission, delivering greater detail and clarity compared to standard Bluetooth codecs.

Q3: Do the Nord Buds 4 Pro support spatial audio?

A3: Yes, the earbuds support spatial audio, which creates a more immersive three-dimensional listening experience for music and video content.

Q4: How does the 55dB ANC compare to older Nord Buds models?

A4: The 55dB active noise cancellation rating is the highest ever in the Nord Buds series. It offers stronger suppression of low-frequency noise, such as airplane engines or city traffic, compared to the Nord Buds 3 Pro.