Audi India Opens Bookings for the New SQ8 SUV Ahead of March 17 Launch

Audi India has officially opened bookings for the new Audi SQ8, the performance-oriented version of its flagship Q8 luxury SUV. Interested buyers can now reserve the vehicle by paying an initial booking amount of INR 5,00,000. Reservations are available through the official Audi India website as well as the myAudi connect mobile application.

The announcement arrives just days before the official launch scheduled for March 17, 2026. With the standard Q8 already establishing a solid presence in India’s premium SUV segment, the arrival of the SQ8 introduces a more performance-focused alternative for buyers who want stronger driving dynamics along with luxury.

Key Takeaways

Bookings are now open across India with an initial payment of INR 5,00,000

The official price announcement will happen on March 17, 2026

The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI petrol engine

quattro permanent all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering come as standard

Reservations can be placed online or through the myAudi connect application

4.0-Litre V8 Engine Delivers High Performance

At the core of the new Audi SQ8 sits a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI petrol engine. This powertrain produces 373 kW, which is roughly equivalent to 500 horsepower, along with 770 Nm of torque.

These numbers translate into strong real-world performance for a vehicle of this size. The SQ8 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. For reference, that is sports car territory, even though the vehicle itself is a full-sized luxury SUV. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

To effectively manage this performance, Audi equips the SQ8 with its well-known quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. The system uses a self-locking centre differential that continuously distributes torque between the front and rear axles depending on available traction. The result is improved stability, especially during hard acceleration or when driving on uneven road surfaces.

Advanced Suspension and All-Wheel Steering

Beyond raw engine performance, Audi has included several mechanical technologies to improve handling and comfort.

The SQ8 features adaptive air suspension sport as standard. This system automatically adjusts ride height and suspension stiffness depending on driving mode and road conditions. In comfort mode, the suspension softens to absorb bumps and maintain ride quality. In dynamic mode, the suspension tightens to provide sharper handling.

The SUV also includes all-wheel steering. At lower speeds, the rear wheels turn slightly in the opposite direction of the front wheels, effectively reducing the turning radius and making the vehicle easier to maneuver in tight urban spaces. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels to enhance stability during lane changes and highway driving.

Taken together, these technologies aim to make the SQ8 feel more agile than its size might suggest.

Sportier Design Compared to the Standard Q8

Visually, the Audi SQ8 carries several distinctive “S” model styling elements that set it apart from the standard Q8.

The front fascia features a specific grille design, giving the SUV a more aggressive appearance. At the rear, the quad exhaust pipes immediately signal that this is the performance version of the Q8 lineup. Larger alloy wheels further enhance the sporty stance.

Inside the cabin, Audi maintains its familiar driver-focused layout. High-quality materials, premium upholstery, and Audi’s latest digital interface dominate the interior. The combination of performance cues and luxury finishes creates an environment that feels both sporty and refined, which is exactly what buyers in this segment tend to expect.

Audi India’s Market Strategy for the SQ8

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director of Audi India, explained that the SQ8 is designed to deliver both everyday usability and performance-focused driving.

According to Dhillon, the Q8 family has already received strong feedback from Indian customers. The SQ8 is expected to attract buyers who appreciate the luxury and design of the Q8 but want a more powerful driving experience.

Audi India has also confirmed that the SQ8 will arrive in limited numbers. This limited availability is likely to increase interest among enthusiasts and collectors who prefer exclusivity in high-end vehicles.

Booking Process and Availability in India

Customers can complete the booking process entirely online. Through the myAudi connect mobile application, users can explore vehicle features, check availability, and place their reservation by paying the INR 5,00,000 booking amount.

The digital booking system reflects a growing shift toward online vehicle purchases in India’s luxury automotive segment. Buyers increasingly prefer the convenience of browsing and reserving vehicles without visiting a showroom.

After completing the reservation, customers will receive updates regarding delivery timelines once the official launch takes place on March 17, 2026.

Expanding Audi’s Luxury Portfolio in India

The introduction of the SQ8 further expands Audi’s portfolio in the Indian market. The company currently offers a wide range of vehicles, including the A4 luxury sedan and the fully electric e-tron lineup.

With the SQ8, Audi adds a V8-powered performance SUV to the mix. This positions the model as an option for buyers who still value the sound and character of a large petrol engine, something that remains quite appealing to performance enthusiasts despite the broader industry shift toward electrification.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the booking amount for the Audi SQ8 in India?

A1: The booking amount for the Audi SQ8 is INR 5,00,000.

Q2: When will the Audi SQ8 launch in India?

A2: Audi India will officially launch the new SQ8 on March 17, 2026.

Q3: What engine does the Audi SQ8 use?

A3: The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI petrol engine producing 373 kW and 770 Nm of torque.

Q4: How fast is the Audi SQ8?

A4: The SQ8 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.