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Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite chip for ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC

Qualcomm and ASUS launch the Ascent QN10 mini PC at Computex 2026. The device features the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip and an 80 TOPS NPU for AI tasks.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite chip for ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC

Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS introduced the ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC at Computex 2026. This device is the first mini desktop computer to feature the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. Qualcomm designed this processor to bring high computing speed and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities from laptops to small desktop form factors.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The ASUS Ascent QN10 is the first mini PC with the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor.
  • The chip includes a Neural Processing Unit that delivers 80 TOPS for artificial intelligence workloads.
  • The computer chassis volume is under 0.7 liters.
  • The hardware supports up to four 4K displays for multi-monitor setups.
  • The device features seven USB connections, including three USB4 ports.

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite chip

The ASUS Ascent QN10 measures under 0.7 liters in total volume. This specific size makes the computer 86 percent smaller than a standard 5-liter desktop machine. Qualcomm engineers designed the internal hardware to handle heavy desktop workloads while keeping energy consumption low. The small footprint allows the device to fit easily into modern offices, recording studios, and home workspaces without taking up much desk space. Users can work through long sessions because the system stays cool and quiet.

A core component of the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform is its 80 TOPS NPU. This hardware accelerates local artificial intelligence tasks. Users can run various AI agents and orchestrators directly on the local machine. Supported AI tools include OpenClaw, Hermes, Cursor, Claude Desktop, OpenAI Codex, and OpenCode. The OpenClaw agent can automate multi-step actions like drafting emails and summarizing research data.

ASUS built the QN10 for software developers, prosumers, and enterprise employees. Programmers can expect fast code compile times in environments like VS Code. The system handles demanding tasks such as local model inferencing and agent testing without relying on external cloud servers. For accessory connectivity, the mini-PC includes seven total USB ports. These consist of three USB4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.

Prosumers can use the device for content creation, daily multitasking, and general creative workloads. The hardware also supports casual gaming and multimedia entertainment. The introduction of the Snapdragon X2 Elite into the mini-PC category shows that high performance does not require high power consumption or bulky hardware designs.

Enterprise customers benefit from built-in chip-to-cloud security protocols. This feature helps protect sensitive company data at every hardware and software layer. The quiet operation suits professional corporate settings where noise reduction is necessary. Industrial users can deploy the PC for digital signage applications. The internal hardware supports up to four 4K displays simultaneously in always-on commercial environments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What processor does the ASUS Ascent QN10 use?

A1. The ASUS Ascent QN10 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite platform.

Q2. How large is the ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC?

A2. The device features a compact chassis with a volume of under 0.7 liters.

Q3. What is the NPU capability of the Snapdragon X2 Elite?

A3. The chip features a Neural Processing Unit that delivers 80 TOPS for artificial intelligence workloads.

Q4. Does the PC support multiple monitors?

A4. Yes, the PC can support up to four 4K displays at the same time.

Q5. Where was the ASUS Ascent QN10 announced?

A5. ASUS and Qualcomm announced the device at the Computex 2026 event.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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