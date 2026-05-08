Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 Chips in India

Qualcomm just launched its latest chips, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5, at its Snapdragon for India event in New Delhi on May 7, 2026. These are aimed at mid-range and budget phones, so you get things like Wi-Fi 7 and 90FPS gaming without paying flagship prices. Xiaomi, OPPO, and realme have all said they’ll roll out phones with these chips in the second half of 2026. There’s also a new partnership with boAt. They’re bringing out the Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones, which will be the first in India with Snapdragon Sound tech.

Key Takeaways

New Processors: Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 launched globally from India.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 launched globally from India. Performance Boost: Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 sees a 77% jump in GPU performance and supports 90FPS gaming.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 sees a 77% jump in GPU performance and supports 90FPS gaming. Better Navigation: Both chips debut the Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI to reduce screen stutter.

Both chips debut the to reduce screen stutter. High-End Connectivity: Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 to the 6-series.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 to the 6-series. Audio Expansion: boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will bring high-fidelity Snapdragon Sound to Indian consumers.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will bring high-fidelity Snapdragon Sound to Indian consumers. Availability: First smartphones with these chips are expected after June 2026.

Faster Apps and Smoother Gaming

One of the main things here is the Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI. It’s a mix of software and hardware that makes scrolling and moving through menus feel smoother. On the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, you’ll see apps launch 20% faster and screen stutter drop by 18%. If you’re on a tighter budget, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 is even better for speed—43% faster app starts and 25% less stutter. That’s a noticeable jump.

Gaming gets a big boost too. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 is the first in its line to handle 90FPS gameplay, so you get smoother action in games that support it. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 adds Qualcomm’s Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0. That means you can keep high frame rates going for longer sessions without your phone getting too hot. Handy if you play a lot.

Advanced Camera and Connectivity

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is for people who want better photos but don’t want to pay for a flagship. It supports cameras up to 200MP and brings in AI features like Night Vision and 100x zoom. You also get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, which used to be only on pricier phones.

If you’re looking at budget phones, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 now supports Dual SIM Dual Active for 5G and 4G. That means you can keep two SIMs running at once. It’s something a lot of people in India have been asking for, since many use one SIM for calls and another for data.

New Partnership with boAt

Qualcomm’s also putting more effort into wireless audio in India, teaming up with boAt. The new boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro headphones will use the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 Sound platform. The idea is to fix the usual wireless audio problems—lag, bad sound—by using better codecs and spatial audio with head tracking. We’ll see how well it works in practice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Which phone brands will use the new Snapdragon chips?

A. Xiaomi, OPPO, and realme have officially confirmed they will launch smartphones powered by these new processors starting in the second half of 2026.

Q. What is the benefit of Snapdragon Sound in boAt headphones?

A. Snapdragon Sound provides high-fidelity, lossless audio and ultra-low latency, which is particularly useful for gaming and watching movies without audio delay.

Q. When can I buy Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 and 6 Gen 5 phones in India?

A. Commercial devices featuring these mobile platforms are expected to hit the Indian market in the second half of 2026.

Q. Does the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 support 5G?

A. Yes, it features a 5G Modem-RF system and supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) for 5G and 4G connections.