Hiffin launches new experience centre in New Delhi for creators

Hiffin has just opened its first experience centre in New Delhi. If you’re a creator, you can now get your hands on real gear before you buy. The place is at Future Forward in Lajpat Nagar, South Delhi. It’s meant for photographers, filmmakers, and anyone making content online. Until now, Hiffin was only online. Now you can actually try out the equipment in person.

Key Takeaways

Location: The centre is situated at Future Forward, Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi.

The centre is situated at Future Forward, Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi. Product Access: Visitors can test lighting equipment, tripods, and gimbals in person.

Visitors can test lighting equipment, tripods, and gimbals in person. Interactive Space: The facility allows for hands-on demonstrations and community engagement activities.

The facility allows for hands-on demonstrations and community engagement activities. Target Audience: Designed for professional photographers, new-age content creators, and hobbyists.

A lot of creators in India find gear online but want to check the build and feel before spending money. Hiffin’s new spot in Lajpat Nagar tries to fix that. You get a more practical shopping experience than scrolling through e-commerce listings.

Professional Gear and Hands-on Testing

The centre has a bunch of Hiffin products you could only find online before. Now you can see them up close. They cover most of what you’d need for shooting photos or video these days.

Lighting Solutions: High-power continuous lights, RGB LED panels, and ring lights.

High-power continuous lights, RGB LED panels, and ring lights. Support Systems: Heavy-duty light stands, professional tripods, and monopod grips.

Heavy-duty light stands, professional tripods, and monopod grips. Stabilization: Gimbals and stabilizers for both cameras and smartphones.

You can try out different setups and see if a certain light or tripod actually works for your style. This helps if you’re new to content creation or just figuring out what gear you need. I wish more stores did this, honestly.

Leadership and Vision

Speaking at the launch, Vikas Sehgal, Managing Director of Hiffin, emphasized the importance of physical touchpoints for the creator community. He noted that while digital discovery is high, many creators still value the ability to interact with products directly to understand how they integrate into various styles of content.

The store isn’t just for shopping. Hiffin wants it to be a place where people can meet up, watch live demos, and actually learn how to use the gear. They’re aiming for stuff that works every day, not just fancy features you’ll never touch.

Availability and Retail Presence

You can still buy Hiffin gear online if that’s easier. They’re also selling stuff from brands like Ulanzi and Telesin now, so there’s more choice for creators in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Where is the new Hiffin experience centre located?

A. The centre is located at Future Forward, O-2, 1st Floor, near Lal Sai Market, Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi.

Q. Can I test products before buying them at the centre?

A. Yes, the primary purpose of the facility is to allow creators and customers to explore and interact with products through hands-on testing.

Q. What types of products are available at the New Delhi centre?

A. The space showcases a wide range of accessories including lighting equipment, tripods, gimbals, and other photography and videography tools.

Q. Is the experience centre open to beginners?

A. Yes, the store serves as a learning space for new-age creators and millennials who are beginning their journey in photography and content creation.

Q. Does Hiffin offer any warranty on products purchased here?

A. Hiffin typically provides a twelve-month warranty policy on its gear to ensure long-term reliability for professional users.