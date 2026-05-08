News

Hiffin launches new experience centre in New Delhi for creators

Hiffin launches its new experience centre at Future Forward, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, offering creators hands-on access to professional photography and video gear.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Hiffin launches new experience centre in New Delhi for creators

Hiffin has just opened its first experience centre in New Delhi. If you’re a creator, you can now get your hands on real gear before you buy. The place is at Future Forward in Lajpat Nagar, South Delhi. It’s meant for photographers, filmmakers, and anyone making content online. Until now, Hiffin was only online. Now you can actually try out the equipment in person.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Location: The centre is situated at Future Forward, Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi.
  • Product Access: Visitors can test lighting equipment, tripods, and gimbals in person.
  • Interactive Space: The facility allows for hands-on demonstrations and community engagement activities.
  • Target Audience: Designed for professional photographers, new-age content creators, and hobbyists.

A lot of creators in India find gear online but want to check the build and feel before spending money. Hiffin’s new spot in Lajpat Nagar tries to fix that. You get a more practical shopping experience than scrolling through e-commerce listings.

Hiffin launches new experience centre in New Delhi for creators

Professional Gear and Hands-on Testing

The centre has a bunch of Hiffin products you could only find online before. Now you can see them up close. They cover most of what you’d need for shooting photos or video these days.

  • Lighting Solutions: High-power continuous lights, RGB LED panels, and ring lights.
  • Support Systems: Heavy-duty light stands, professional tripods, and monopod grips.
  • Stabilization: Gimbals and stabilizers for both cameras and smartphones.

You can try out different setups and see if a certain light or tripod actually works for your style. This helps if you’re new to content creation or just figuring out what gear you need. I wish more stores did this, honestly.

Leadership and Vision

Speaking at the launch, Vikas Sehgal, Managing Director of Hiffin, emphasized the importance of physical touchpoints for the creator community. He noted that while digital discovery is high, many creators still value the ability to interact with products directly to understand how they integrate into various styles of content.

The store isn’t just for shopping. Hiffin wants it to be a place where people can meet up, watch live demos, and actually learn how to use the gear. They’re aiming for stuff that works every day, not just fancy features you’ll never touch.

Availability and Retail Presence

You can still buy Hiffin gear online if that’s easier. They’re also selling stuff from brands like Ulanzi and Telesin now, so there’s more choice for creators in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Where is the new Hiffin experience centre located?

A. The centre is located at Future Forward, O-2, 1st Floor, near Lal Sai Market, Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi.

Q. Can I test products before buying them at the centre?

A. Yes, the primary purpose of the facility is to allow creators and customers to explore and interact with products through hands-on testing.

Q. What types of products are available at the New Delhi centre?

A. The space showcases a wide range of accessories including lighting equipment, tripods, gimbals, and other photography and videography tools.

Q. Is the experience centre open to beginners?

A. Yes, the store serves as a learning space for new-age creators and millennials who are beginning their journey in photography and content creation.

Q. Does Hiffin offer any warranty on products purchased here?

A. Hiffin typically provides a twelve-month warranty policy on its gear to ensure long-term reliability for professional users.

Sennheiser is slashing prices on its audio gear for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.
Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills
Fitbit app officially becomes Google Health app with new Gemini AI coach
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G brings foldable technology to India under 30000 rupees
Fossil Launches Star Wars Mandalorian Limited Edition Watch Collection in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 Chips in India Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5 Chips in India
Next Article OnePlus Nord CE6 with 8000mAh battery and 144Hz display goes on sale in India today OnePlus Nord CE6 with 8000mAh battery and 144Hz display goes on sale in India today
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

Latest News

BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor in India
BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor in India
By Vishal Jain
Krutrim turns profitable as India AI unicorn shifts
Krutrim turns profitable as India AI unicorn shifts focus to cloud services
By Aditi Sharma
Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos
Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos
By Shweta Bansal
Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app
Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app
By Mahak Aggarwal
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand
By Lakshmi Narayanan
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India
By Gauri

You Might also Like