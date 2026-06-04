Truecaller and Gupshup Partner to Expand Business Messaging Services Globally

Global communications platform Truecaller announced a strategic partnership with conversational engagement platform Gupshup to expand the reach of its Business Messaging solution. The collaboration will enable Gupshup to provide Truecaller Business Messaging to enterprises across India, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and other international markets. The move aims to upgrade standard business-to-consumer communication by shifting away from regular text messages toward interactive and authenticated rich-media channels.

Key Takeaways

Gupshup will distribute Truecaller Business Messaging to corporate clients across India, Africa, and the Middle East.

The platform replaces standard SMS with rich media, allowing brands to send videos, images, and documents.

Every message includes a verified sender identity with the brand name, logo, and a green verification badge.

The system incorporates one-tap calls to action and sticky notifications for critical data like one-time passwords.

The initiative leverages the extensive distribution network of Gupshup alongside the technology infrastructure of Truecaller, which counts over 450 million active users globally. Under the new ecosystem, businesses can share visual summaries, invoices, boarding passes, and promotional clips directly within the user chat interface. The system bypasses the traditional 160-character limit of legacy standard text messages to lower friction and improve response rates.

Security remains a primary focus of the rollout. Truecaller provides a verified sender identity that authenticates the corporate profile, which helps minimize spam and consumer fraud. For time-sensitive communications, the system utilizes priority sticky notifications that remain pinned at the top of the consumer mobile application interface, ensuring instant visibility for transactional alerts.

Priyam Bose, global head of GTM at Truecaller, stated that the partnership simplifies how global enterprises communicate with customers while delivering verified and conversational experiences. Beerud Sheth, founder and chief executive officer of Gupshup, added that the cooperation allows businesses to interact with consumers on a platform they already use and trust daily. The system is designed to handle the entire customer transaction cycle, from identity verification to payment completion and service feedback.

The partnership aligns with a broader operational pivot by Truecaller, which transitioned from an exclusive distribution model to a multi-partner framework earlier this year. By opening access to third-party conversational providers like Gupshup, the enterprise aims to rapidly scale its commercial communications footprint in mobile-first economies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Truecaller Business Messaging?

A1. It is a communication channel that lets enterprises send media-rich, interactive, and verified messages to Truecaller users, serving as an alternative to standard SMS.

Q2. How do consumers know a message is authentic on this platform?

A2. Messages appear with a verified sender identity that displays the specific brand name, official company logo, and a distinct green verification badge.

Q3. In which countries will Gupshup deploy this Truecaller service?

A3. Gupshup is rolling out the solution to enterprises located across India, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and several other international markets.

Q4. What type of content can brands send through this system?

A4. Companies can send text along with rich media files such as digital invoices, PDF boarding passes, images, visual order summaries, and promotional videos.

Q5. How do sticky notifications work for urgent alerts?

A5. Important alerts like one-time passwords or immediate travel updates are pinned to the top of the chat screen so users see them immediately without scrolling.