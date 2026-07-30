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ASUS Pad Launches in India with 2.8K OLED Display Starting at Rs 45,990

ASUS announces India pricing for the ASUS Pad tablet. It features a 12.2-inch 144Hz OLED screen, MediaTek D8300 chip, and starts at Rs 45,990.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
ASUS Pad Launches in India with 2.8K OLED Display Starting at Rs 45,990

Taiwanese tech company ASUS announced the official India prices for its newest Android tablet, the ASUS Pad, on July 30, 2026. The device starts at Rs 45,990 for the 128GB storage model and Rs 49,990 for the 256GB option. It features a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED screen, runs on an octa-core MediaTek D8300 processor, and packs a 9,000mAh battery. Sales begin across online and offline retail stores in India on August 6, 2026.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Price and Availability: The ASUS Pad costs Rs 45,990 for 128GB storage and Rs 49,990 for 256GB storage, going on sale on August 6, 2026.
  • Display Quality: Features a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.
  • Hardware Specs: Powered by the octa-core MediaTek D8300 chip, 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, and expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card.
  • Battery and Fast Charging: Equipped with a 9,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.
  • Audio and Build: Includes four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, weighs 523 grams, and measures 6.5mm in thickness.

ASUS Pad Launches in India

Display and Audio Specifications

The ASUS Pad carries a 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a resolution of 2800×1840 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate, a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage. Typical brightness reaches 600 nits, while peak brightness goes up to 2,000 nits. The display has received TÜV Low Flicker and Low Blue Light certifications to lower eye strain during long viewing sessions. Touch input supports stylus input using the ASUS Pen 2.0 and higher models. Audio setup relies on four speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound.

Hardware Performance and Battery Details

Under the hood, the tablet runs on an octa-core MediaTek D8300 chip clocked up to 3.35 GHz. ASUS pairs this processor with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Users can expand storage up to 1TB using the dedicated micro TF card slot. The device operates on Android 16 out of the box.

A 9,000mAh lithium-polymer battery powers the tablet. The included 45W Type-C adapter charges the battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Design Camera and Connectivity

The tablet features a fiberglass rear panel. The body measures 271.1 x 182.4 x 6.5 mm and weighs 523 grams. For optics, it includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera that supports face unlock.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0. Built-in sensors comprise an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, and light sensor. The GlideX software feature allows file sharing and multi-screen collaboration across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices via Wi-Fi or USB cables.

Availability and Payment Options

Buyers can purchase the ASUS Pad through Flipkart, the ASUS eShop, ASUS and ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, and authorized ASUS retail partners starting August 6, 2026. ASUS offers no-cost EMI schemes for up to 12 months, starting at Rs 3,833 per month, alongside ASUS Easy Pay options. The retail box includes a protective case capable of four viewing modes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the ASUS Pad in India?

A1. The ASUS Pad starts at Rs 45,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model in India. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 49,990.

Q2. When will the ASUS Pad go on sale in India?

A2. The ASUS Pad will be available for purchase starting August 6, 2026.

Q3. What processor powers the ASUS Pad?

A3. The tablet runs on an octa-core MediaTek D8300 processor clocked up to 3.35 GHz.

Q4. Does the ASUS Pad support external storage expansion?

A4. Yes, the tablet includes a micro TF slot that supports microSD card storage expansion up to 1TB.

Q5. What accessories come in the box with the ASUS Pad?

A5. The retail box includes a protective case that supports four versatile modes, along with a 45W Type-C power adapter.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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