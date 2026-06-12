ASUS India opens pre-orders for premium ROG Zephyrus laptops and ProArt PZ14 creator device

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the opening of pre-orders for its newest flagship gaming and creator laptops in India. The premium lineup includes the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo, the updated Zephyrus G14 and G16, the highly portable TUF Gaming A14, and the creator-centric ProArt PZ14. These machines feature the latest processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, alongside next-generation graphics options to assist with heavy computing, gaming, and artificial intelligence tasks. Customers can book these devices through major retail channels ahead of their official release.

Key Takeaways

Pre-order Incentives : Buyers can secure benefits worth up to Rs 27,299 by paying a booking amount of Rs 999. This package covers a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage protection.

: Buyers can secure benefits worth up to Rs 27,299 by paying a booking amount of Rs 999. This package covers a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage protection. Financing Schemes : The brand offers no-cost EMI schemes for up to 24 months, with monthly payments starting at Rs 8,333.

: The brand offers no-cost EMI schemes for up to 24 months, with monthly payments starting at Rs 8,333. Flagship Capabilities : The high-end Zephyrus Duo leads the lineup with dual 3K OLED touchscreens and an option for top-tier graphics hardware.

: The high-end Zephyrus Duo leads the lineup with dual 3K OLED touchscreens and an option for top-tier graphics hardware. Creator Device: The ProArt PZ14 functions as a lightweight 2-in-1 detachable laptop designed specifically for digital artists and professionals on the move.

Detailed Look at the Flagship Portfolio

ROG Zephyrus Duo

The flagship Zephyrus Duo features an innovative dual-screen setup utilizing twin 16-inch OLED 3K Nebula Touch Displays. This layout helps professionals track multiple windows and projects simultaneously. Built with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card and Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 hardware, the device can output up to 1824 TOPS of total AI calculation speed. A specialized 320-degree hinge allows for five separate operational positions, complemented by a detachable wireless keyboard. Thermal management relies on liquid metal technology and three internal fans to protect components during extended rendering or gaming tasks. The starting price sits at Rs 5,49,990.

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16

The updated Zephyrus G14 focuses on a thin profile, weighing 1.5 kg with a thickness of 1.59 cm. It carries a 73Whr battery package and relies on an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics unit. Visuals are presented on a 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED screen that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. The baseline variant costs Rs 3,69,990.

For users needing more screen area, the Zephyrus G16 offers a larger 2.5K ROG Nebula HDR panel capable of hitting 1100 nits of brightness. The device retains portable traits with a weight of 1.95 kg and a 1.49 cm profile. It operates via an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and up to an RTX 5070 Ti graphics processing unit, backed by a 90Whr internal battery. Prices begin at Rs 4,19,990.

ProArt PZ14 and TUF Gaming A14

The ProArt PZ14 caters directly to creative professionals who prefer tablet flexibility. This 14-inch 2-in-1 device utilizes a detachable keyboard and works with the ASUS Pen. Performance is driven by a Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a neural processor delivering up to 80 TOPS. The 3K Lumina Pro OLED display is Pantone validated. It provides up to 22 hours of video playback capacity on a single charge. The configuration carries a price tag of Rs 2,69,990.

The TUF Gaming A14 balances heavy-duty performance with standard everyday travel needs. It weighs 1.46 kg, complies with military durability standards, and employs an AMD Gorgon Point AI 9 465 chip coupled with an RTX 5060 graphics card. It costs Rs 1,99,990.

FAQs

Q1. Where can I buy the new ASUS laptops in India?

A1. These devices are up for pre-order across multiple channels, including the ASUS eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and authorized ASUS retail partner shops.

Q2. What specific benefits do I get with the Rs 999 pre-order plan?

A2. Paying the promotional fee adds a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage protection, providing total protection package benefits valued up to Rs 27,299.

Q3. What processor handles the artificial intelligence tasks in the ProArt PZ14?

A3. The ProArt PZ14 uses the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform, which includes a dedicated neural processing unit capable of running hardware tasks at up to 80 TOPS.