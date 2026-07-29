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boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones for kids in India

Explore the new boAt Sailor Nav 4G smartwatch with Google Maps tracking and Sailor Play headphones launched in India for kids starting at ₹1,499.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones for kids in India

Indian wearables brand boAt expands its portfolio by entering the kids lifestyle technology category with the launch of the Sailor Nav 4G smartwatch and Sailor Play wireless headphones. Announced on July 28, 2026, the new product line aims to help parents stay connected with children through location tracking, communication tools, and safe listening features. The release responds to changing parenting needs as digital devices become common in children’s daily routines for learning and entertainment.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • boAt introduces the Kid Series featuring the Sailor Nav smartwatch.
  • The portfolio includes Sailor Play wireless headphones for safer listening.
  • The Sailor Nav smartwatch costs ₹6,499 and includes real-time Google Maps tracking.
  • Sailor Play wireless headphones cost ₹1,499 and feature an 85 dB volume limit.
  • Both products are available in multiple color options via official online channels and e-commerce platforms.

boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones

The Sailor Nav smartwatch serves as the primary device in the new Kid Series. Priced at ₹6,499, this wearable comes in two color options: Fairy Pink and Sky Blue. It features real-time Google Maps tracking, allowing parents to check live locations while children are at school, the park, or traveling home. Geo-fencing with five-point satellite positioning lets families define safe zones and receive alerts when children enter or leave those boundaries. This system adds situational awareness without requiring children to carry a smartphone.

For communication, the Sailor Nav supports two-way video and voice calling using a built-in 4G SIM card. A 1.4-inch high-definition display provides clear visuals for video calls and navigation prompts. The device also includes audio chat for quick voice messages, a dedicated SOS button for emergency assistance, and a battery engineered for dependable daytime uptime. Its durable construction withstands everyday school commutes and playground activities.

Alongside the smartwatch, boAt introduces the Sailor Play wireless headphones priced at ₹1,499. These headphones come in Bubblegum Pink, Shark Blue, and Coral Blue. To protect young ears, the headphones feature an 85 dB volume limit and forty-millimeter dynamic drivers tuned for clear sound across music and learning apps. They offer up to sixty hours of playtime on a single charge and support Bluetooth wireless pairing with tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Soft earcups, plush padding, and an adjustable headband provide comfort during long sessions. Integrated multifunction controls and a built-in microphone let kids manage music and answer calls directly from the headset.

Gaurav Nayyar, chief executive officer at boAt, states that the new series balances safety, comfort, and meaningful connectivity for younger users. The brand operates as a leading consumer technology company in India, having started in personal audio before expanding into wearables and other lifestyle categories. Guided by consumer design and local manufacturing through its Make in India initiative, the company continues to develop products suited for modern families.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the boAt Sailor Nav smartwatch in India?

A1. The boAt Sailor Nav smartwatch costs ₹6,499.

Q2. What are the core safety features of the Sailor Nav smartwatch?

A2. The smartwatch features real-time Google Maps tracking, geo-fencing with five-point satellite positioning, two-way video and voice calling, and a dedicated SOS button.

Q3. What is the price and battery life of the Sailor Play headphones?

A3. The Sailor Play headphones are priced at ₹1,499 and offer up to sixty hours of playtime on a single charge.

Q4. Where can customers buy the boAt Kid Series products?

A4. Customers can purchase both products through boAt official online channels and leading e-commerce platforms.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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